Travis Scott's highly anticipated album “UTOPIA” boasts a lineup of A-list collaborators, but an interesting revelation has come to light regarding J. Cole's almost-inclusion in the star-studded ensemble, according to HipHopDX.

“UTOPIA” has swiftly become the hip-hop event of 2023, dominating the charts and sparking discussions among fans and critics alike. While the album has sparked debates over its quality, it has undeniably emerged as the year's most successful rap release.

During a recent performance in Rome, Italy, Travis Scott shared an intriguing tidbit about the album. He disclosed that the Cole-assisted track “MAFIA” was initially slated to feature on “UTOPIA,” but Scott opted to swap it out for another song, “I KNOW ?,” at the last minute.

Travis Scott said that Mafia with J. Cole was supposed to be on Utopia but was replaced with I KNOW ?… So naturally, pick one 👀 pic.twitter.com/6tYzRt9ja2 — We Love Rap (@rapisfunn) August 7, 2023

Addressing the crowd, Scott expressed his fondness for “I KNOW ?,” urging them to sing along during the live rendition. He went on to shed light on his decision-making process, explaining, “So we were in the studio and I had a choice on either putting [‘Mafia'] on the album or I could've put [‘I KNOW ?']. And this song just ended up being one of my favorite songs I recently did and it was actually the last song I did on the album.”

MAFIA History

Travis Scott had initially released “MAFIA” as a two-part single back in 2021, just before the tragic events unfolded at his Astroworld festival.

Although “MAFIA” didn't make the final cut for “UTOPIA,” it appears that Scott has plans to feature the track during his upcoming North American tour this fall, showcasing his commitment to the song despite its absence from the album.

Travis Scott and J. Cole share a history of collaboration, having previously connected on the track “The London” in 2019, which also featured Young Thug. The decision to omit “MAFIA” from “UTOPIA” sheds light on Scott's thought process and his evolving creative choices as he curates his musical projects.