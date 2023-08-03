The Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history last year against the Indianapolis Colts, clawing back from a 33-point deficit to survive for an overtime victory.

QB Kirk Cousins was the architect of the miracle win, and went into detail about it on Netflix's Quarterback show that released last month. Now, there are wild odds for the Vikings to repeat the feat in 2023, with DraftKings Sportsbook offering +3500 odds for another Minnesota miracle.

With each passing NFL season since betting was legalized, the novelty props on sportsbook apps continue to expand. DraftKings has been a leader in its expansive offerings, now utilizing a category called “Will history repeat itself?” It includes other historic feats from 2022 including a Josh Allen completion of 98+ yards, Derrick Henry throwing a TD pass, or any team getting 2+ kick return TDs against the Patriots.

While it would be incredibly difficult to recreate a 33+ point resurgence, Kirk Cousins has certainly proven that he has the ability to lead a team back. The Vikings had an incredible nine comeback victories in 2022, trailing all of the games in the second half before emerging victorious.

In order for these odds to come to fruition in a repeat, they would first have to play a team that is capable of putting up a massive lead. Looking at their schedule, it's rated in the middle of the pack in terms of strength of the opposition, leaning towards the harder side.

They have some tough contests against offensive powers in the Eagles, Chiefs, and Chargers, who can certainly rack up some points. The Chargers nearly helped topple the comeback record in the same season, when they blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wildcard game. The Chargers and Vikes meet in Week 3, and you never know if history will repeat itself.