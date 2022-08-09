Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James.

Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw down a monstrous (at least for his standards) flush in front of a bunch of kids during a basketball camp (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Steph Curry showing off the bounce and the kids love it 😂 (via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/EuHwAHfwkF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 9, 2022

To be honest, it wasn’t bad at all. Curry even made sure to pull on the rim a bit after dunking the ball. Let’s just not expect this from him during an actual basketball game, though.

The post-slam celebrations were what took the cake for me. Steph fed off the energy of the campers and they were all totally hyped after the dunk. Everyone was jumping and screaming and you can clearly see how much Stephen Curry himself enjoyed that moment. In fact, the celebration lasted much longer than the actual dunk.

It’s great to see Curry spending some time with young aspiring ballers. He was recently taped dropping some serious knowledge on campers, which would have absolutely been quite an experience for the members of the camp. After all, it’s not everyday that you get coached by the greatest shooter of all time. Moreover, it’s a much rarer occasion to see him throw down a reverse two-handed jam off of his own alley-oop pass.