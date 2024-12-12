St. Bonaventure, the alma mater of Adrian Wojnarowski (Woj), announced a new partnership with WWE.

On December 12, 2024, WWE unveiled a new St. Bonaventure-themed belt. It features the basketball team's logos and colors. The belt is available to pre-order on WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com.

Additionally, the partnership between St. Bonaventure and WWE will include Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for the men's basketball players and other student athletes as well.

“Our goal is to help connect St. Bonaventure athletics with best-in-class brands like WWE,” Adrian Wojnarowski said. “Our fans will love the Bonnies-inspired championship title belts, and our student-athletes will be the beneficiaries of the opportunities that come from our alignment with WWE.”

WWE president Nick Khan also weighed in on the new belt. “Woj instinctively understands the intersection of basketball and popular culture,” he said. “We believe his know how will help bring St. Bonaventure to new heights[,] and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

This is the latest legacy WWE title belt from the company. They also have partnerships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for legacy title belts. Some colleges, including St. Bonaventure, also have belts.

Woj is currently the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team. Previously, he was best known as an NBA insider for ESPN.

What does WWE have coming up?

It is a busy time for WWE, who are continually expanding their reach. Coming up, they have the return of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. The program makes its return after 16 years.

Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. That is where the first edition of the event took place in 1985.

Additionally, they have their upcoming move to Netflix coming on January 6, 2025. Monday Night RAW, WWE's flagship program, will move to the streaming service after almost two decades straight on USA Network.

Shortly after, the Road to WrestleMania 41 begins. The Royal Rumble takes place on February 1. The yearly event usually marks the start of the company's hottest season.

Elimination Chamber will follow in March. WrestleMania 41 will take place from April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.