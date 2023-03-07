Ronda Rousey was set for a big WrestleMania 39 match alongside her tag-term partner Shayna Bazsler. However, an unfortunate arm injury may keep Rousey out of WresleMania 39 action altogether.

Rousey suffered her arm injury in a recent SmackDown match against Tegan Nox. Rousey’s arm injury is taking longer to heal than expected, which puts her WrestleMania match in jeopardy, via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“It’s gonna be Lita and Becky Lynch. But, Rousey and Baszler are still getting the tag team title shot as has been planned all along and likely winning them,” Meltzer wrote. “Unless, Rousey’s injury doesn’t heal. Which they are, right now, of that impression that she’s not gonna be 100% healed but the impression is that she would be ready to do the match.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Rousey might be involved in the match, it doesn’t seem like she’ll be able to unload her full arsenal. As Rousey recovers from her arm injury, the WWE may be forced to rely on Bazsler to help carry Rousey through the match.

Outside of just the injury, Rousey’s potential WrestleMania match got a major wrench thrown into it after the latest Monday Night Raw. Lita and Lynch – the current Women’s Tag Team Champions – challenged Damage CTRL to a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Perhaps WWE will make that bout a triple threat, including Rousey and Baszler as originally planned. However, Ronda Rousey’s arm injury has completely changed the company’s plans heading into WrestleMania. The WWE will hope Rousey heals quicker than expected and can get back to kicking ass and taking names.