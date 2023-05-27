A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After weeks of anticipation, WWE is running their rare second “Premium Live Event” of the month, with a seven-match Night of Champions card headed to fans on Peacock live from Saudi Arabia at the unusually early time of 1 pm ET, 10 am PT.

Soon, fans will find out who will hold the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, if Roman Reigns will be carrying a half-dozen belts to the ring moving forward, and how the heck Cody Rhodes can beat Brock Lesnar with a broken arm, even if it maybe isn’t as broken as WWE might want you to believe.

And the best part? Because of the show’s early start, fans will be able to discuss the outcome over dinner, instead of having to go to bed with visions of Sports Entertainers dancing in their heads.

So, with the show rapidly approaching, here are seven bold predictions for the Night of Champions card.

7. Becky Lynch secures her statement win over Trish Stratus

After pretending to be Becky Lynch’s friend in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, roping in Seth Rollins and even their daughter Roux in the process, Trish Stratus’ decision to double-cross “The Man” for losing to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was an outright betrayal.

At Night of Champions, Lynch gets her revenge.

While Stratus can still surprisingly go at this stage of the game, a pretty impressive feat considering she retired from in-ring action all the way back in 2006, she’s exclusively wrestled in multi-person matches during her limited return to the ring, and thus, has been protected from having to work a full match one-on-one. At Night of Champions, fans will get to see if Lynch is right and if Stratus isn’t as good as she used to be. If that’s the case, Lynch comes out on top.

6. Rhea Ripley beats Natalya in a under 10 minutes

Is there a reason for Rhea Ripley to wrestle Natalya at Night of Champions? Eh, not really, but then again, why does every match need to have some sort of long-term storyline spanning months, or even years?

This match is centered around respect, and even if Natalya can’t secure the win, she should be able to shake Natalya’s hand when the match comes to an end… before beating her down shortly thereafter.

5. Asuka’s Premium Live Event losing streak continues

Asuka hasn’t won a singles match at a WWE “Premium Live Event” since all the way back in September of 2020, when she defeated Zelina Vega at Clash of Champions 2020. To make matters worse, Asuka is 0-2 in PLE matches against Bianca Belair when the RAW Women’s Championship is on the line, losing to “The EST of WWE” at Hell in a Cell in a three-way with Lynch, and then dropping a singles match for the strap at WrestleMania 39.

Will Asuaka’s luck correct itself at Night of Champions? Considering Belair’s hot streak and her focal point in not only advertising for the show but in advertising for WWE in general, the answer to that question is likely a resounding no.

Bianca Belair vs Asuka A wrestlemania rematch that just seems to be a match. Asuka should have won at wrestlemania and I honestly can't see her winning this time which continues Bianca's reign #WWENOC #WWE pic.twitter.com/eQjyCPf3XZ — Hassin Kargbo (@hkk2410) May 27, 2023

4. Mustafa Ali gets embarrassed in a quick IC Title loss to Gunther

Mustafa Ali has been hyping up his match with Gunther ever since he won the right to call him the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, going so far as to suggest that the match could make or break his WWE career.

On paper, WWE could do the right thing and give Ali plenty of offense, letting him lose with honor in front of “his people,” but what happens if Ali takes a beating, losing in, say, three minutes? While the fans may not love it at the moment, watching Ali spiral out may be just as fun as his “Positive-Ali” schtick was for the first five months of the year.

3. Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar… again

According to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes has a broken arm, an injury “suffered” by “The Beast Incarnate” at the go-home edition of RAW, live from Hershey, Pennsylvania. Did Rhodes “need” to suffer a broken arm ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar, one of the Titans of WWE programming? No, if anything, Rhodes should be at full strength when he takes on Lesnar in order to prove himself a worthy contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Still, this is the storyline WWE wanted to present, and in the end, Rhodes will look even better when he beats Lesnar with one arm… literally.

'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes gaat de strijd aan met 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar!#WWENOC LIVE vanuit Saudi-Arabië 🇸🇦 kijk je vanaf 19.00 uur EXCLUSIEF op @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/V8Sky2laT5 — WWE Nederland (@WWENederland) May 27, 2023

2. The WWE World Heavy Weight Championship doesn’t headline the show

Heading into Night of Champions, fans expected to see AJ Styles and Seth Rollins duke it out in the main event for the newest prize in the WWE Universe, the World Heavyweight Championship.

… but then Roman Reigns decided he was going to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship belts alongside Solo Sikoa, and suddenly, the prospects of the new championship belt being decided in the main event of Night of Champions – especially when WWE started billing the show as having three main events – became called into question.

Who will win the match? Probably Seth Rollins; he’s been WWE’s workhorse while Roman Reigns has been becoming increasingly part-time, but still, the thing fans will remember most is that, yet again, The Bloodline took supremacy over all other storylines, and a chance to put over a new face of the RAW brand was squandered by more shenanigans.

All the world will hear you

Our voices can't be bound

All the world will hear you

Redemption in the power of the sound#WWENOC @WWE @peacock pic.twitter.com/zrYZFQI4X8 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 27, 2023

1. The Usos allow Roman Reigns to get pinned by Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns has been counting on The Usos to have his back for years now, routinely watching as the brothers Fatu, Jimmy, and Jey, provide some ninth-inning relief to set up “The Tribal Chief” for either a spear or Superman punch for the 1-2-3.

But what happens if The Usos simply stand back and allow Reigns to get pinned, or, better yet, throw a superkick or two in the direction of their uncle, setting him up for the pin Sami Zayn has desperately been wanting to record since the Royal Rumble? Now that, friends, is worth a main event spot at Night of Champions and the sort of definitive inflection point that takes the entire The Bloodline storyline into its next, and maybe final, chapter.