When Hulk Hogan was booed during his big return to WWE on RAW‘s Netflix debut, it turned heads around the world.

Fans had takes, social media lost it, and media outlets covered it to an insane degree, but what did the boys in the back think about the ordeal? Well on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi explained what he felt about the situation, noting that he was surprised by the reaction but hopes WWE learns the correct lesson from the appearance.

“I was surprised. You know I mean, because it was like a celebration. It wasn't like a Republican or Democrat or presidential race. You know what I mean? So I guess he's got heat from the people here in LA, it was weird. Here's a guy that paved the way. Hogan put wrestling on the map. He did a lot for the business. [He was there] to celebrate something huge, to cross over a partnership with Netflix,” Rikishi recalled via Fightful.

“When they played his music, Jimmy [Hart] came out now, so you see the American flag. ‘Alright, USA. We here.' Blah, blah, blah. Then People knew that Hogan was coming out, and then I didn't know if my ears were telling me what I was hearing correctly when you hear the ‘Boo!' and I said, ‘These people really don't like Hogan. Hey, one thing about WWE Universe, when you hear them, that's exactly how they feel. Yes, sir, you know, I mean, so you can't shove people down their throat. Once they don't like you, they're definitely gonna let you know.”

A surprising development? Eh, maybe so, but Rikishi wasn't the only WWE Hall of Famer with a take on the situation, as Rob Van Dam also weighed in on the situation from his own perspective.

Rob Van Dam wasn't surprised by fans booing Hulk Hogan

Evaluating Hogan's rough RAW appearance on his own podcast, 1 Of A Kind With RVD, the former ECW Champion broke down the situation, noting that Hogan just can't seem to get out of his own way, and fans are over it.

“I did see video of Hulk Hogan’s part of the show on every single website and news platform that there is online. Everybody picked that up, and they still are. Why is that such big news? ‘Pro Wrestler is booed at a wrestling event.’ I understand why it’s so hot. I mean, Hogan, he’s controversial and quite possibly the most recognizable celebrity on the planet, so I get where that’s hot, but they light him up, and they let him cool down, light him up, lights himself up, he cools down. He goes through cycles always and always seems to dig himself back out mostly and then bury himself again,” RVD noted via Fightful.

“This one, I’m trying to figure out why is everybody so into this moment that Hulk Hogan got booed. I think maybe one factor that I suspect, but I don’t know, everybody wants want to fake-ify wrestling so much. People don’t like to feel like they don’t understand something, but they want to believe that they do have an understanding of how everything works. I think that people, maybe one of the reasons that it’s such a big topic is because people are thinking, ‘This wasn’t their plan. WWE didn’t want people to boo him. Hulk didn’t want people to boo him. He was supposed to get big cheers, and the people doesn’t like him, so they booed him.’ I think maybe that’s part of the interest is they’re trying to fake-ify and set up instead of just going with the roll. Roll with it, and hey, guess that? That happened. Any other promo, Hulk would have just turned with them. ‘We gotta change some things, brother.’ I don’t see how it’s that big of a deal. I’m confused by it a little bit.”

Is RVD on the money? That depends on your take, but one thing is absolutely certain: WWE and Hogan didn't expect to get that kind of reaction in LA. Otherwise, he wouldn't have appeared in the first place.