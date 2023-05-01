A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Since officially becoming a tag team earlier this year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have rapidly become the premier babyface women’s tag team in all of WWE, a bar that admittedly wasn’t particularly hard to clear, what with there being no named teams on the roster, but remains impressive none the less. They’ve found ways to complement each other’s strengths, captured the hearts of fans with their fun promo style, and even got water bottles over as a way to fortify a feud, which is impressive considering how little time WWE usually commits to the division as a whole.

Sitting down with a joint interview with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on the latest edition of After The Bell, Morgan and Rodriguez discussed their palpable in-ring chemistry and how they’ve formed some of the most innovative offensive maneuvers WWE’s female tag team division has seen in years.

“I trust Raquel, I trust her completely to throw me where, you know, like we have this double team move where she picks me up for a powerbomb and just chucks me and I don’t know where I’m going,” Morgan said. “I can’t see, I don’t have eyes in the back of my head. I don’t know where I’m leading to but I just trust here. I’m just like, wee.”

When asked by Graves if there’s ever been an offensive suggestion by “Ms. Watch Me” that she has outright refused, Rodriguez said no, as so far, the duo have been working very well together.

“Actually, not yet because I kind of like, I love this version of Liv, I’ll say that,” Rodriguez said. “I love that it’s extreme. I love that she’s willing to go 120 percent with her body, her soul, everything. It makes me want to do the same too, it’s just I don’t think anyone is strong enough to pick me up and throw me but we’re working on it.”

Will WWE keep the Tag Team Champions together and give them a run worthy of redefining the division as a legitimate force within the WWE Universe, instead of where two female performers are seemingly thrown together at random when they aren’t quite ready to challenge for the RAW or SmackDown Championships? Only time will tell, but it’s clear the duo like working together and wouldn’t mind doing so moving forward.

Raquel Rodriguez loves working as a team with Liv Morgan.

Discussing what she appreciates about working with Morgan elsewhere on the podcast, Rodriguez noted that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion helps to bring out the best in her both inside and outside of the ring.

“Oh yeah, you know coming up to SmackDown and only being here for a year, of course anyone new to Raw or SmackDown is going to be a little bit timid, we’re going to be a little bit quiet,” Rodriguez said via Fightful. “We’re trying to figure out the ropes, we’re trying to adjust to a new atmosphere, to the new crew, to the new team, to the new divisions, so it is a lot different from NXT and Liv has really showed me that it’s okay to fight for what you believe in, it’s okay to fight for what you feel is best for you and best for WWE and the women’s division and she has so much passion and so much energy and she puts that forward every single time we get an opportunity to step into the ring, and it really makes me wanna step up every time we’re in there to come up with new tag moves, to come up with new stuff, to have a goal every time we’re in the ring. I love that about her because she’s really taking the lead, she’s really taking charge and making me really hone into my craft and who I am as Raquel Rodriguez.”

Though it’s impossible to know why Morgan and Rodriguez were paired up as a tag team, be it by their own request or the declaration of WWE, it’s clear the pairing has worked out well for all three parties and has the potential to become even more impressive should they continue to find in ring success. If creative doesn’t do something goofy, like splitting the duo up on RAW and SmackDown during Night 2 of the WWE Draft, and instead goes all in on forming a right-proper Women’s Tag Team division with performers like Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre added into the fray, it could result in a sort of “Women’s Revolution II” filled with all sorts of interesting angles and developments along the way.