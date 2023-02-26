At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan nearly made history when she outlasted 28 other women as the second entrant to come one elimination away from punching her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Does Morgan hold her loss against Rhea Ripley, the “The Eradicator” of The Judgement Day who’s priming for a big-time match with Charlotte Flair at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” personally?

No, for Morgan, what she wants is some good old fashion revenge.

“Aw, well thank you so much for saying that, Megan,” Liv Morgan said. “But you’re right, I have come so close to victory, I was literally inches away from winning the Royal Rumble match. And inches might be good enough for some people but it’s not good enough for me, so whenever I think about the Royal Rumble now, I can’t help but think about Rhea Ripley. And I heard what Dom said about her earlier, I understand why he loves her so much, she’s beautiful, strong, smart, powerful, I get it and I love that for him, and some people might even say that Rhea is unstoppable. And that no one in their right mind would ever consider challenging her. And that’s exactly why I’m gonna do it. I challenge Rhea Ripley to a match next week. Some might say that’s crazy, some might even say that’s insane, but Megan, that’s exactly what I live for.”

Will Morgan be able to best her former friend and maybe even weasel her way into a match at WrestleMania 39?