After attending the November 25, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Vanessa Hudgens linked up with the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair.

One of the times Hudgens was shown on camera in the crowd, she did Belair's iconic hair twirl. After the show, the two took a picture, showing off their braids.

“The braid made my heart smile!!!” Belair's caption read. “Me and my [ESTie, Vanessa Hudgens.]”

It is nice to see Hudgens acknowledge Belair, one of WWE's top stars. Belair is about to compete in the women's WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE.

She will team with former rivals Iyo Sky and Bayley, as well as Naomi and Rhea Ripley, to take on Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Belair has a lot of history with WarGames. She competed in the first-ever WWE women's WarGames match in NXT. In the years since Belair has competed in the last three women's WarGames matches at Survivor Series.

Vanessa Hudgens is clearly a fan of WWE and Bianca Belair. She was also at the recent WrestleMania XL event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in April 2024.

Who is the WWE's EST, Bianca Belair?

Since joining the WWE's main roster, Belair has become one of their top stars. She made her main roster debut in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 after four years in NXT.

The following January, Belair won the women's Royal Rumble to earn a main event championship match at WrestleMania 37. She challenged Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) for the SmackDown Women's Championship, successfully winning it at the event.

At SummerSlam, Belair's title reign came to an abrupt end to a returning Becky Lynch. Their feud would continue throughout the next year, culminating at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE.

After winning the RAW Women's Championship from Lynch at WrestleMania 38, Belair went on a record-breaking reign. She held it for 420 days before losing it to Asuka.

She then regained it at SummerSlam against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match, winning the newly-retitled Women's Championship. Right after the match, Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky cashed in her contract, winning the championship from Belair in seconds.

Since then, Belair has formed a tag team with Jade Cargill. They have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice together and are the current champions. However, Cargill recently suffered a legitimate injury that will keep her on the shelf for the foreseeable future, putting their title reign in jeopardy.