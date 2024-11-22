During a recent interview, CM Punk revealed his dream feuds during his second WWE stint, including ones with former Shield members the Only Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock.

Before talking about Reigns, Punk also name-dropped current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and Ludwig Kaiser as potential house show matches.

As for the big-money feuds, Punk acknowledged Reigns as the top of his list. His list also included former rivals like John Cena and The Rock, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Rhodes. Matches with those names, which would likely headline a PLE, get his “juices flowing.”

“I think whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face-to-face on television, that's going to be a moment,” CM Punk said. “I think the table's set for myself and Cody [Rhodes]; you never know when The Rock's going to come back, there's ‘Big Match' John [Cena] coming right around the corner, another guy I don't want to talk about because he's going to do his own thing.

“If I'm a part of that, what a fortunate career I've had. But John deserves everything that he wants. He calls his own shots, is what I'm basically saying. But yeah, I'd love to get [my] hands on him, too,” he continued.

CM Punk on WWE's The Shield

The interviewer then asked if Punk and Reigns had interacted since his return. Punk revealed they were at WrestleMania XL together. Still, they are on different shows. He then talked about The Shield, which debuted and was involved with Punk upon their arrival.

“If you look back at when the Shield debuted, they came here and made a whole ton of waves in a short amount of time,” he reflected. “My relationship with all those guys was pretty good. I just had to get the hell out of here [WWE] for my own sanity.

“But absence makes the heart grow fonder. I think a lot of the questions you have, like, ‘What is Punk's relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?' All that stuff is gonna play out on television — because that's what I do.” he added.

His return

At the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Punk made his shocking return to WWE after almost a decade. He previously was a part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a couple of years before rejoining WWE.

His first televised match was at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Punk took part in the men's battle royal, lasting until the final minutes. He was eliminated by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes.

During the match, he was legitimately injured by Drew McIntyre. Despite being out of in-ring action for almost six months, he sparked a feud with McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship several times.

Their first match took place at SummerSlam in August. McIntyre won their first contest before Punk won their last two to win the series 2-1.