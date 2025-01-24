After making a special appearance at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere, Nikki Bella could make an in-ring return.

TMZ Sports reports that conversations are “underway” between WWE and Bella. In fact, Bella is training in case an agreement is made between the two sides.

The talks have been going on for a couple of weeks since Bella's RAW on Netflix appearance. Her moment in the crowd went viral, and it sounds like WWE wants to capitalize on her popularity.

While at the RAW on Netflix premiere, Bella joked that she “may be here looking at my competition.” There are a bevy of new Superstars for her to face if she does make her return.

However, it is unclear if Nikki's sister, Brie Bella, will also return to WWE to reunite the Bella Twins. The report only talks about Nikki's current status, though it also mentions past comments where both twins revealed their willingness to return.

When will Nikki Bella return to WWE?

TMZ added that there is “no timeline” for the return. However, the Royal Rumble is coming up on February 1. The last time Bella appeared in WWE was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

In the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, both Brie and Nikki Bella entered the battle royal. Brie entered first in the 19th spot, eliminating three competitors, including her sister, during the match. Nikki later entered in the 24th spot, eliminating two Superstars before being eliminated by her sister.

Neither sister won, though. Brie was later eliminated by the eventual winner, Ronda Rousey. Since then, Brie and Nikki Bella have left WWE and now go by the Garcia Twins, their maiden name.

Before her Royal Rumble return, Nikki Bella retired from in-ring competition in 2019. If she returns full-time, it sounds like her medical problems have been solved.

The year after Bella retired, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with her sister. The Bella Twins were a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Her record-breaking Diva's Championship reign

At the 2014 Survivor Series, Bella won the Diva's Championship from AJ Lee, thanks to the help of her sister. She would go on to hold the title for a record-breaking 301 days. That surpassed Lee's previous record of 295 days as Diva's Champion.

Previously, Bella won the Diva's Championship from Eve Torres. Her first reign did not last long, only lasting 70 days before losing it to Kelly Kelly.

The Diva's Championship has seen been retired. WWE now has the Women's World Championship and Women's Championship on RAW and SmackDown.

The Bella Twins debuted in WWE in 2007. They initially signed with the developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). They remained there until 2008 when they were promoted to the main roster.

In 2012, the Bella Twins temporarily left WWE to return to the independent circuit. They returned to WWE in 2013, becoming the face of their new reality series, Total Divas. They also got a spin-off focused on them, Total Bellas.