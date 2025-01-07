After officially recapturing the Tribal Cheif moniker once more in the first-ever RAW match broadcasted on Netflix, the professional wrestling world is seemingly the oyster of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

They could stay on RAW, where they will appear in three weeks for a celebration in Indianapolis, make a run at Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship once more, or even form a tag team with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who played the role of babyface brand ambassador on the show after spending much of 2025 as an absolutely unhinged heel.

But for Heyman, he wants more.

That's right, during his media scrum time after the big event, Heyan boldly declared that his next big goal is to get Reigns a darn Emmy, as he believes the Academy won't be able to overlook his dramatic contributions now that RAW is on Netflix.

“It's really not what they should expect from Roman Reigns, it's what Roman Reigns and The Wiseman should expect from all of them, which is their support in the fact that now we are on a platform that can just simply not be denied in a domestic nor global basis. There is no excuse anymore for Roman Reigns not to be nominated for and win an Emmy this year. It has to happen,” Heyman declared via Fightful.

“I am so sick of it now that the entire television industry has come out of COVID, and Roman Reigns did not miss a single week of television when every other production was shut down, took this company from the COVID era to where it is, to multi-billion dollar, to a merger to now that we're on Netflix, there is no more excuse. Roman Reigns deserves an Emmy. You know, I'll throw myself into that too. The Wiseman deserves an Emmy, too. While we're at it, Paul Levesque deserves an Emmy, WWE deserves an Emmy. But it all starts with the acknowledgment of who is the most captivating, who is the most riveting, who is the most compelling character on television today? It has been the same way for the past five years. That answer is, and I'm biased, but that doesn't make me wrong, that answer is Roman Reigns.”

Alright, while there have been thousands of jokes about professional wrestling, WWE, and The Bloodline in particular being #Cinema, Heyman can't be serious, right? Wrestling is semi-scripted, semi-sport, and semi-considered a respectable form of entertainment in the eyes of “serious” television production, much to the annoyance of hardcore fans around the world. But an achievement worthy of either a dramatic or comedic Emmy alongside the likes of Hacks or Shogun? That's just incredibly unlikely, even for the “Head of the Table.”

… do you know? If anyone can bang the table and make WWE into an Emmy contender, it's probably Heyman, as he's among the best bookers, liaisons, and “Wise Men” in the business. Go for it, Mr. Heyman; you never know where it might end up.