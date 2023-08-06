Though the match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor technically began when the bell rang, as wrestling matches tend to do, the match didn't really begin until much later, when Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, made his way down to ringside with his green and gold briefcase in-hand.

Sure, Balor could have secured the win at SummerSlam all by himself, as he's been a champion all over the world and even secured a Universal Championship win over Seth Rollins at SummerSlam seven years ago, but Priest really wanted nothing more than to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back to The Judgment Day and one way or another, he was going to use his briefcase to make sure that happened.

Fortunately for Priest, his briefcase did, in fact, play into the finish; unfortunately for the “Archer of Infamy,” it probably wasn't in the way he would have liked.

After attempting to slide Balor his briefcase as a weapon to use against Rollins, the OG Bullet Club leader rejected it, thinking it was an attempt to cash the contract in and turn the match into a three-way. Rollins, by contrast, was happy to use the briefcase as a weapon, and when the referee weren't looking, the “Visionary” slid it into place and dropped his foe with a Stomp for the 1-2-3, with Priest's shocked face on the outside making the outcome all the more entertaining.

Would it have been interesting to see how a three-way between Priest, Balor, and Rollins would have turned out? Most definitely; while the development wouldn't have been too different for Rollins, it would have been interesting to see if Priest and/or Balor would have turned on their fellow faction mate in order to pursue personal gains. With this match in the books, however, fans will have to wait until Payback or maybe even Survivor Series to see that happen.