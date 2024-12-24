Ahead of their clash when WWE's Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix, Seth Rollins made a vicious promise for when he faces CM Punk.

During an interview segment on the December 23, 2024, episode of RAW, Rollins talked about the match. He promised that fans will “see a side of me that no one's ever seen.”

“No pun intended, it's gonna be raw, it's gonna be visceral, it's gonna be violent, I have got to extract this demon from my soul,” Rollins proclaimed. “I've gotta get it out of me.”

Fans only have to wait a few more weeks to see Rollins and Punk clash. Their match has been highly anticipated since Punk returned to WWE in November 2023.

Both Rollins and Punk are five-time world champions in WWE. Rollins has won the WWE Championship and Universal Championship twice. He was also the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after the championship was reintroduced in 2023.

Punk has won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. Additionally, he is a one-time ECW Champion as well. He has also won two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk when WWE's RAW goes to Netflix

On January 6, 2025, the first match between Rollins and Punk will take place The first episode of RAW on Netflix will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

It will be a star-studded affair. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rollins, and Punk are all confirmed to appear. Expect other top stars to also be there.

This will mark the first singles match between Rollins and Punk since the latter's return. When Punk returned at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Rollins was heated. He had to be restrained due to how fired up he got when seeing Punk.

But Punk was injured in his first match back at the Royal Rumble. That derailed any chance of them facing at the forthcoming WrestleMania XL. Instead, Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre with Punk on commentary.

Rollins later served as the special guest referee during Punk and McIntyre's first match at SummerSlam. While he tried to call it down the middle, he eventually inadvertently cost Punk the match.

They have since gone at it on episodes of RAW. Their encounters have become more physical as their first singles match draws closer.

The feud between Rollins and Punk is only beginning. Expect their match during RAW's first episode on Netflix to be the first chapter in a new WWE story.