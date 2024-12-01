As the WWE Universe sat through over half an hour of introductions, commercials, and football-style lineup announcements, fans locked in for the main event of Survivor Series, a matchup between the OG Bloodline plus CM Punk versus the New Bloodline plus Bronson Reed.

And yet, before the match kicked off, things got physical in a surprising way, with the “Best in the World” walking over to the New Bloodline's cage and seemingly striking Reed in the face.

But why? Was this intentional? Did Punk miss trying to literally rattle the cage? Or is there something going on behind the scenes that the “Second City Saint” believed deserved a very public receipt? Watch it below, and you can be the judge.

Cry me a river, Bronson Reed?

To make matters worse, WWE actually cut to black just as the duo were attempting to duke it out through the cage, highlighting what might have been widely overlooked and turning it into an unintentionally viral moment on social media.

Was this planned? Or did WWE do it to themselves by making the moment more than it should have been? And did it actually impact the match?

Well, as it turns out, the answer is no; while everyone in the match mixed it up with each other as is often the case in a WarGames match, with Reed hitting Punk with a Death Vally Driver among other moves, nothing appeared chippy, or like it was intentionally meant to break Kayfabe in the pursuit making a moment.

So, in summation, CM Punk decided to literally rattle the cage, ended up hitting Reed in the face, maybe by mistake, and finished off the match as if it didn't happen, with the feud between the “Best in the World” and Roman Reigns earning much more of the headline than anything “Big” Bronson brought to the table. A weird situation indeed.