Undertaker reveals all ⬇️

For the better part of 21 years, though it didn't really earn public acknowledgment until about a decade in, there was one match fans were consistently more excited to watch than almost all others on WrestleMania weekend: Undertaker defending his streak.

Sure, some years would have a bigger match, or even multiple matches with bigger draws when the event eventually rolled through some NFL stadium in front of tens of thousands of fans, but regardless of the month, be it January, March, or even May, fans could comfortably hang their hats on the fact that “The Deadman” would take the ring at WrestleMania against someone good and would put his win streak on the line.

… at least until Brock Lesnar ended the run at 21-1 at WrestleMania XXX and sent the yearly tradition off into the annals of WWE history with a whimper, instead of a roar.

Discussing how popular The Streak was among the boys in back on his Six Feet Under podcast, Takers noted that his fellow wrestlers, much like many of the promotion's fans, were “p*ssed” to see it end, as they wanted to put that feather in their own caps.

“Shortly after the Flair match, that’s when the streak really came alive. It really became special. There were guys that will tell you, and there's still guys that would tell you like, ‘I don't care if I'm the main event or not. I want the streak,'” The Undertaker shared via SE Scoops.

“It was such a huge attraction ‘Who is going to be?' It gets up there 13-0, 14-0. It's like, ‘Oh, is this the guy that is going to beat the streak?' I'm not the one to tout my own horn, but on many occasions, it was as important as whatever the main event was. Is this guy the guy that's gonna bust the streak? It was just a really special time.

“Among fans, even amongst the talent because most of the guys were, they were pissed. They were like, ‘Man, The Streak shouldn't have been broke.' That's the business. I don't have any decision in that but a lot of the boys that were part of making that streak something, making it mean what it meant. They were like ‘D**n man, why are you taking away? Why are you taking away such a vital part of WrestleMania?' It was like, ‘This is as important as a title match.'”

Should WWE have retired the streak when they did? No, it's pretty safe to say that decision aged poorly, and it should have instead either lasted forever with no end even after Undertaker retired or served as his retirement match against a young, plucky upstart who could parlay the win into superstardom, instead of an established star like Lesnar who didn't really need the rub. Oh well, what's done is done, and now fans can listen to Taker talk about it on his podcast, which is a fine enough consolation prize.

The Undertaker talks his dislike for vanity WWE belts.

Elsewhere on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker discussed his runs as world champion within the WWE Universe and if he ever wanted a custom belt to go with his gimmick at the time.

While Taker said no, noting that he's more of a traditionalist, he did throw some pretty incredible shade at the spinner title, which he did not like one bit.

“No. I'm a traditionalist. I'm old school. Whatever the world title is, that's what I wanted to represent,” The Undertaker shared on his podcast via Fightful. “As cool as [the custom belt] is, it's one of the nicest looking belts I've seen, I would have wanted one of the traditional belts, unless it was the spinner belt, which was awful. If I had my choice, the spinner belt or [custom belt], I would have gone with the [custom belt]. I always like the traditional championships. Back then, it was more about being the champion than marketing. I'm not opposed to making money. I just think there are certain traditions and things that should be untouched. The championship should be the championship.”

Alright, so I feel like the spinner belt has earned a bit of a bad reputation over the years, some of it earned, some of it not, but as time has passed, even many of the strap's biggest detractors have come around to it, with a younger generation of wrestlers like Max Caster thoroughly embracing the vibe John Cena was peddling when he made the title famous. Seeing the Undertaker wearing a spinning strap, however, especially during his “Deadman” days, would have been bizarre, to say the least.