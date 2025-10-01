Amidst the craziness that being chief content officer comes with, WWE's Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon recently visited President Donald Trump's White House.

This caused “The Game” to praise his wife, McMahon. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a picture of them at the White House with President Trump. It opened with the quote, “Kids shouldn't even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it.”

He then turned his attention to his wife, praising McMahon. She helped oversee the movement of the Executive Order that was signed by President Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

“Kids shouldn’t even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it.” I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of @StephMcMahon. Her dedication to @ConnorsCure and tireless advocacy in the fight against pediatric cancer over the past decade has been truly inspiring. Today’s… pic.twitter.com/rCuEoYO7Vk — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of [Stephanie McMahon],” Triple H wrote. “Her dedication to [Connor's Cure] and tireless advocacy in the fight against pediatric cancer over the past decade has been truly inspiring. Today's Executive Order, which she spearheaded, marks a historic breakthrough in this incredibly important cause.”

The WWE icons were at the White House while President Trump signed an executive order saying that AI will be used to fight pediatric cancer. However, it came amid the cuts of science research grants to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, plus more proposed budget cuts for the country's primary agency that conducts cancer research and training.

“We're going to defeat childhood cancer once and for all,” President Trump said (via CNN). “I'm thrilled to sign a very historic executive order to massively accelerate pediatric cancer research and harness the extraordinary potential of artificial intelligence to fight this terrible disease.”

Connor's Cure is a pediatric cancer charity that was established by WWE, and Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, were key figures behind it. It was founded in memory of Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, a young WWE fan who was diagnosed with cancer as a young child, and he died in April 2014.