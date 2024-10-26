The New York Yankees are down 0-1 in the World Series after an epic walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman. The hobbled veteran conjured images of Kirk Gibson’s game-winning two-run homer in the 1988 World Series. The Yankees went to the bullpen early, pulling starter Gerrit Cole after 88 pitches.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for Game 2 on Saturday evening in Los Angeles and Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for Game 3 when the series heads to New York. And manager Aaron Boone has announced Luis Gil will start Game 4 for the Yankees, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

The Yankees’ rookie righty performed admirably for the team during the regular season. He had a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, 10.1 K/9 and an ERA+ of 117 in 151.2 innings. In the postseason, Gil has made only one appearance, starting Game 4 of the ALCS. He went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians and allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Depending on how the next two games play out, the Yankees’ season could be in Gil’s hands when he takes the mound on Tuesday in the Bronx. While Aaron Judge isn’t concerned after losing a heartbreaker in extra innings on Friday, Los Angeles undoubtedly now has an edge. The Dodgers picked up an important victory in Game 1 as nearly 80 percent of teams that win the first game of the World Series go on to win the title.

The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 on Saturday. Then, when play shifts to the East Coast, LA will give the ball to Walker Buehler in Game 3. This sets up another Dodgers bullpen game for Game 4. LA has relied heavily on its relievers this postseason. The team has essentially treated the bullpen as a fourth starter. The Dodgers closed out the NLCS with a bullpen game, eliminating the New York Mets in Game 6.

Los Angeles lost Evan Phillips for the World Series as arm fatigue prevented him from being included in the roster. However, the team added two important relievers in Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia, who were able to return from injury in time for the Fall Classic.

Meanwhile the Yankees bullpen fell short in Game 1. After a terrific start from Cole, which some believe ended too early as he went six innings, allowing one run on four hits, the Dodgers eventually got to New York’s relievers. Boone’s decision to let Nestor Cortes pitch to the heart of LA’s order in his first game action since returning from an elbow injury left Yankees reliever Tim Hill perplexed.

New York will look to even the series Saturday evening with a strong performance from Carlos Rodon. The veteran lefty is confident in his ability to beat LA, despite the team’s stacked lineup.