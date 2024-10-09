In the NBA, constructing a roster that has a chance to win the NBA Finals is the ultimate goal, but with the way the collective bargaining agreement is set up, preparing for the future is just as important. Building out your roster with young talent that can develop and compete for years to come has never been more of a necessity. Some NBA teams have a better young core than others, though.

In this article, we are going to look at all 30 NBA teams and rank their young cores, only taking into account players who are 25 years old or younger. A few teams have had a number of high draft picks in recent seasons, while other team's very best players who are already established stars still qualify for this list. There are teams with young role player depth, and some teams just don't have much young talent. Regardless, check out this ranking to see where your team lands.

Young core: Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard

The Rockets' young core is stacked top to bottom. Their two best players, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, are two of the rising stars in the NBA. As an elite passing big man, Sengun showed shades of Nikola Jokic last year in what was a fringe All-Star campaign. His team caught steam without him, though, so the center will need to prove that he is the franchise player this year.

Green's shot-making and athleticism give him some of the highest potential in the NBA, and that has been on display late in each of the last two seasons. Green's athleticism dwells in comparison to Amen Thompson, though. While Thompson is raw, he can jump out of the gym, and he actually has some advanced playmaking and defensive abilities. Cam Whitmore is nearly as athletic as Thompson. He was one of the steals of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jabari Smith is a stretch big who was the third overall pick as recently as 2022, and the team took Reed Sheppard third overall this year. He will fill the gaps on this team because of his high IQ and impressive versatility. Tari Eason rounds out the young core as a dirty-work hustle player who thrives in transition.

Houston has seven players under 25 years of age who are legitimate building blocks. Each of these players would be young core headliners in other organizations, and they will have years to grow and develop alongside each other. The Rockets exceeded expectations and made a push for the playoffs last season. Now, they will look to take the next step and make noise after the conclusion of the regular season.

Young core: Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Leonard Miller, Luka Garza

The Timberwolves had one of the best offseasons in the NBA, largely because they added to an already deep young core. Rob Dillingham was a steal of the 2024 NBA Draft, and he fits perfectly in Minnesota. The Timberwolves weren't done after trading up for the Kentucky product, though, as they were also able to walk out of the first round with Terrence Shannon. Both players looked fantastic in the NBA Summer League.

The rookies will join the likes of Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid, who are all already big deals in Minnesota. Edwards has the chance to become the face of the NBA. He has a case as a top-five player in the NBA, and MVPs are probably in his not-so-distant future. McDaniels is one of the best defensive players in the league, and Reid has guard-like skills in a big man's body. Reid is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner, and he will have a bigger role this year, considering the team traded Karl-Anthony Towns.

Young core: Luka Doncic, Daniel Gafford, Derrick Lively, Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, Olivier Maxence-Prosper, Greg Brown

The fact that the Mavericks rank as having the third-best young core in the NBA despite making the most recent NBA Finals is a scary thought for the rest of the league, especially considering their Finals counterpart ranks much lower on this list. Luka Doncic is a big reason why Dallas ranks so high here. While the MVP candidate is far from a player still looking to make a name for himself, he qualified for this list since he is still only 25 years old.

Doncic already has five All-Star appearances and five First-Team All-NBA nods to his name, which is a testament of how impressive he has been through his young career. With so much early success, Doncic is on the trajectory to be one of the best NBA players ever. There is much more to Dallas's young core, though.

Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively form the best center rotation in basketball, and they are both 25 or younger. The duo will likely be on the receiving end of plenty of Doncic alley-oop passes this year. Jaden Hardy was used as a spark plug scorer off of the bench last year, but he has the potential to develop into so much more. The team was even able to pull off one of the best trades of the summer when they made a move for Quentin Grimes.

Young core: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze, Caleb Houstan, Mac McClung

The Magic have had a plethora of draft picks in recent years, and they've hit on nearly all of them. For starters, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner form an exciting young duo that can thrive together for the next decade-plus. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. start alongside them, too, the former of whom is one of the best guard defenders in basketball and the latter of whom has one of the best bargain contracts in the NBA.

Anthony Black, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva are all recent first-round picks who can work as role players and help take this team to the next level. Black plays incredible defense, Anthony can score from anywhere, and the Magic are hoping for a breakout here from Howard. Da Silva was the team's first-round pick this year, and he provides, size, shooting, and versatility.

Other young players, such as Goga Bitadze and Mac McClung, are worth mentioning, too. Orlando views the center as a building block, considering they handed him a three-year contract this year. And McClung is a notable name because he is one of the most celebrated dunkers in recent memory. The high flyers with a legendary high school mixtape won the NBA Dunk Contest each of the last two years while playing in the G-League, and fans are hopeful that he can break out at the NBA level this year.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Young core: Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Dillon Jones, Nikola Topic, Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Ajay Mitchell

Sam Presti orchestrated one of the greatest rebuilds in NBA history, if not the best, with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Over the years, the Thunder added an unrealistic number of draft picks and prospects, but the team has officially gotten past the point of just adding young talent. Now, they are adding the veterans that can get them to the next step, which is championship contention.

That was evidenced by the offseason trade for Alex Caruso, but the Thunder still have tons of young talent. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were drafted together, and they both already look like stars. Lu Dort is among the best defensive players in the NBA, and Cason Wallace might be up there, too.

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are three-and-D weapons that can play with the starters or with the bench unit, and Jaylin Williams provides additional shooting from the center position. Williams is even arguably the best charge-taker in the NBA. Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones, and Ajay Mitchell are all of the 2024 NBA Draftees. Topic won't play his rookie season, but the Thunder still had one of the best drafts this year.

The Thunder should continue ranking high on this list for years to come, despite the fact that they are championship contenders now, as they still have a bunch of draft picks headed their way over the next half-decade or so. Presti's Thunder is the perfect example of team building done right.

6. San Antonio Spurs

Young core: Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey, Sidy Cissoko, Harrison Ingram, BJ Boston

The Spurs would rank as having one of the very best young cores in the NBA because of Victor Wembanyama alone. The reigning Rookie of the Year was clearly one of the best NBA prospects ever, and there are those out there who believe he has the potential to become one of the greatest players ever. Wembanyama showed that in his first season with the Spurs, as he was dominant as a rim protector and an absolute unicorn on the offensive end.

There is much more to the Spurs when it comes to players 25 years of age and younger, though. Their second-best player, Devin Vassell, is only 24 years old. Vassell is a bucket-getter who can be Wembanyama's co-star for years to come. Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Malaki Branham have all emerged as potential long-term starters, too.

There are even plenty of young depth pieces that can emerge and become something more. Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey, and Sidy Cissoko all come to mind in that regard. All of those names come without even mentioning the team's newest lottery pick, Stephon Castle. The UConn product is fresh off of a national championship victory in college, and he will bring winning ways to the NBA court right away.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

Young core: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Emoni Bates, Zhaire Smith

The Cavaliers have advanced past the point of an up-and-coming team, but they haven't reached the point of clear-cut title contenders. A good chunk of their best players haven't even hit their prime yet, though, so Cleveland can still get there. Darius Garland is only 24 years old, and Evan Mobley is only 23.

That duo, which could go on to make multiple All-Star Games together going forward, is the main reason Cleveland ranks this high. Isaac Okoro was recently re-signed, though. The defensive specialist has started 216 of his 279 career games. the former fifth-overall pick has improved has a three-point shooter in recent seasons, which increases his long-term outlook with the team.

Emoni Bates is an intriguing prospect, too, Although his frame and shot-chucker mentality may prevent him from ever becoming a rotation-caliber player, Bates has the shot-making talent usually only seen in stars.

8. Utah Jazz

Young core: Cody Williams, Collin Sexton, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, Jason Preston, Oscar Tshiebwe

The depth of young talent on the Jazz's roster is vast. The team drafted two first-rounders this year (Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier), and they took Kyle Filipowski in round two. The Duke center was arguably the best prospect to surprisingly fall out of the first round.

The impressive 2024 draft class came a year after Utah selected three first-rounders in 2023. The Jazz have high expectations for Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Bruce Sensabaugh.

Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler are also on the roster. Sexton, who is somehow still only 25 years old, provides energy and scoring. Kessler is a solid rebounder and rim protector.

9. Indiana Pacers

Young core: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman

The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year despite having a super young team, so they should contend for years to come. Their best player is also one of their younger players. That is, of course, Tyrese Haliburton. Arguably the best playmaker in the league, the point guard is coming off of a season where he led the NBA in assists per game.

A large chunk of the rest of the backcourt minutes in Indiana goes to Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and Ben Sheppard. Nembhard can play behind or alongside Haliburton, and Mathurin has impressive shotmaking skills. Although he flashed as a potential superstar early in his career, it looks more like Mathurin will be a spark plug scorer off of the bench going forward.

Sheppard was a 2023 first-round pick, but he wasn't even picked as high as Jarace Walker. The expectation is Walker will improve this season. Aaron Nesmith is one of many three-point marksmen on a team with tons of offensive firepower, and former number two pick James Wiseman supplies the Pacers with a reclamation project.

10. Memphis Grizzlies

Young core: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, Vince Williams, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Grizzlies combined an impressive young core and winning for years. Then, last season, they suffered an unbearable number of injuries, and the team moved off of some of their young prospects. Memphis still ranks in the top 10 for young cores, though, because they have both young star talent and developmental projects.

Both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., for example, haven't surpassed the age of 25. Morant is already one of the best players in the NBA, and he can become the face of the league if he is able to stay on the court (he dealt with both suspensions and injuries last season). Jackson Jr., on the other hand, already has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name.

Vince Williams and GG Jackson thrived in replacement of the injured players last season. Williams is a versatile player with a knack for defense, and Jackson showed off tough shot-making abilities while playing as the youngest player in the NBA. Santi Aldama, Jake LaRavia, and Zach Edey are all recent first-rounders, too, the latter of whom is 7-foot-4 and has the chance to start for this team right away.

Edey won two National Player of the Year awards at Purdue, which means he is not only one of the best college basketball players of the 21st century but arguably one of the best in NCAA history. The problem for the Grizzlies young core is that the injury bug that plagued them last year is still alive and well. GG Jackson already suffered an injury that will hold him out for the start of the 2024 season, and Morant rolled his ankle in his first preseason game.

11. New Orleans Pelicans

Young core: Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Jordan Hawkins, Yves Missi, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

While injuries have held Zion Williamson back from reaching the megastar potential he had when the Pelicans took him first overall in 2019, the Duke product is still only 24 years old, so he has a chance to continue developing. It isn't like Williamson has been bad, either. When healthy, Williamson's strength and athleticism have allowed him to dominate in the painted area. He has averaged 24.7 points per game, but the fact that Williamson has only played in 184 games makes some fans question if he was the right pick at the top of the 2019 NBA Draft.

There are plenty of other starting-caliber players 25 years old or younger in New Orleans, too. Herb Jones is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and Trey Murphy is one of the best shooters in the league. Jordan Hawkins is another shooter, which is valuable to have around Williamson, and he showed flashes of greatness as a rookie. Yves Missi was the team's first-rounder this year, and the lack of center depth on the Pelicans roster means that he could be in for a bigger-than-expected role this season.

12. Portland Trail Blazers

Young core: Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, Deni Advija, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Rayan Rupert, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker, Dalano Banton, Bryce McGowens, Moses Brown

There is a lot of young talent on the Trail Blazers roster, but their future success his highly contingent on Scoot Henderson's future. The team took him third overall in 2023, and that was considered a steal, as many viewed him as a franchise point guard and future star. However, Henderson's rookie year was ugly. He was inefficient and struggled to shoot the jump shot, and now fans are questioning if he is headed towards bust status.

Of course, though, Henderson is still young, and the addition of even more talent this offseason will make his life easier. He has a new center in Donovan Clingan. The two-time college national champion is a defensive anchor. He also has a new playmaking wing in Deni Advija, who can help take some of the pressures of ball-handling duty away from Henderson.

Shaedon Sharpe is another youngster with sky-high potential in Portland. Sharpe is an athletic freak, but he has shown the ability to hit jump shots, too. Even Toumani Camara was a surprise starter in last year's rotation. He and Rayan Rupert bring defense to the team. Reports have indicated that Anfernee Simons might eventually be traded, but for now, he is yet another talented player in this young core.

13. Detroit Pistons

Young core: Cade Cunningham, Jadey Ivey, Jalen Duran, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, Paul Reed, Wendell Moore Jr., Bobi Klintman

The Pistons have had a number of young and talented players for years now, yet they have consistently been the worst team in basketball. This is largely because their roster construction has been pitiful. Detroit has formed a team with way too many bigs and not nearly enough shooting in recent years.

Although I like Ron Holland as a player, he doesn't fix that problem. The Pistons drafted yet another athletic specimen with shooting/spacing concerns to go along with Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duran, and Jaden Ivey, who are all good players but also all have those same limitations. Even former number one overall pick Cade Cunningham if far from a sharpshooter, although he has proven that he is one of the bright young stars in the NBA.

Marcus Sasser and Wendell Moore do provide some shooting potential for Detroit, but they aren't the Pistons' top prospects, so it might be hard for them to find enough court time to make a difference. It is also worth mentioning Isaiah Stewart in this young core. The big man plays with unmatched ferocity, and he actually has been improving as a jump shooter.

When building a roster on NBA 2k25, there are a lot of youthful players to like on the Pistons roster, but Detroit isn't in the top 10 in these rankings because they just don't fit that well together. There is depth and potential here, but the Pistons were one of the worst teams ever last year when they set the record for consecutive losses. Perhaps the veteran additions of Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris, and Paul Reed (the latter of whom is 25 years old) will make a difference, but Detroit's young core simply doesn't fit together well.

14. Charlotte Hornets

Young core: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun, Josh Green, Grant Williams, Mark Williams, Nick Smith, Tre Mann

LaMelo Ball has proven he can be one of the best players in the NBA, but the Hornets desperately need him to stay healthy. If he can stay on the court, then he can form a lethal duo with Brandon Miller. While those two perform as stars, Josh Green, Grant Williams, and Mark Williams will all work as role players. Tidjane Salaun was the Hornets first-round pick this year, and his selection at pick six was polarizing.

15. Chicago Bulls

Young core: Matas Buzelis, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dalen Terry, Jalen Smith, E.J. Liddell, Kenneth Lofton Jr.

There is a new era of basketball in Chicago, and with it comes hope for the Bulls' future. Matas Buzelis was one of the biggest steals from the 2024 NBA Draft. He is joining the Bulls roster, as is Josh Giddey, who was landed in a trade with the Thunder. A fresh start could open up Giddey's game. After all, fans are quick to forget that Giddey was the youngest player ever to record a triple-double. The guard is only 21 years old, and he should stuff the stat sheet in Chicago.

Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu have been important pieces for the Bulls rotation for years now, the former of who had his true breakout season last year.

16. Atlanta Hawks

Young core: Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, David Roddy, Kobe Bufkin, Dyson Daniels, Vit Krejci, Dominick Barlow

Getting younger can be looked at as a good thing or a bad thing in the NBA. The Hawks certainly lowered their average age this offseason, but it came at the cost of us ranking them as having one of the worst offseasons in the league. The influx of young talent is highlighted by Zaccharie Risacher. The 2024 first-overall pick is one of the least talked about number-one selections ever, but he is a number-one pick nonetheless.

David Roddy and Dyson Daniels were some of the other young players who the team traded for this offseason. They will join the preexisting youth movement which includes Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin, and Onyeka Okongwu, the former of which raised his stock in a big way last season. Johnson is now looked at as a potential co-star for Trae Young, who just misses out on this list as a now 26-year-old.

17. Philadelphia 76ers

Young core: Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV, Adem Bona, KJ Martin

The 76ers underwent a massive roster makeover in the offseason, and while they predominantly used the free agent market to build their team, their offseason also included the addition of some young players. Jared McCain and Adem Bona were both 2024 draftees the 76ers selected.

Tyrese Maxey is also still only 23 years old. The guard will be extra motivated after signing a new contract this offseason. Joel Embiid and Paul George aren't 25 years old or younger, but their big three, which is arguably the best in the league, includes Maxey. Minutes won't be as easy to come by for Ricky Council IV this year, but he did play a role in Philadelphia last season.

18. Toronto Raptors

Young core: Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, Grady Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter

The Raptors traded Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last season. Usually, when teams trade players of that caliber, it is for a massive haul of draft picks. The Raptors didn't go for that philosophy, though, and they instead focused on trading for young but proven NBA players.

The headliners of the Anunoby trade, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, fit that bill. They, along with Scottie Barnes, form Toronto's overall core, not just their young core. Barnes was the Rookie of the Year from an impressive 2021 NBA Draft class, and he is coming off of his first All-Star appearance.

Grady Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Ja'Kobe Walter are all recent first-round picks, too. While none of them have All-Star ceilings, they can all be valuable role players for years to come.

19. Miami Heat

Young core: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, Kel'el Ware, Nassir Little, Josh Christopher

The Heat culture turns unknown players into contributors, so there is no telling what unheralded player will become a part of the Heat's young core this season. We do know that Miami turned Tyler Herro, Jaime Jacquez, and Nikola Jovic into key players in their rotation despite none of them being top-10 picks. In all likelihood, Kel'el Ware will join them. The Heat get more production from youngsters than most teams in the NBA do, especially playoff teams.

20. Washington Wizards

Young core: Jordan Poole, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Saddiq Bey, Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis, Marvin Bagley, Jared Butler, Kira Lewis, Patrick Baldwin, Justin Champagnie,

The Wizards' young core isn't as impressive as you'd like when it comes to star potential for a team that is in clear rebuild mode. There is hope for the future, though. The team has high hopes for second-overall pick Alex Sarr, although he did have a rough go at things during the NBA Summer League. Sarr's speed is impressive for someone his size, and he could be a defensive anchor in Washington for the next decade.

Sarr was just one of three players the Wizards drafted in the first round this year. Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George also ended up in Washington on draft day. The team's first-round pick last year was Bilal Coulibaly. The incoming sophomore is raw, but he has tons of potential, especially defensively.

The rest of the roster is rounded out by recent high draft picks, such as Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis, Kira Lewis, Patrick Baldwin, and Marvin Bagley. However, most of those players have either hit their ceilings or looked like draft busts so far in their careers. Even Jordan Poole, who was supposed to become a superstar when handed the keys in Washington, had an underwhelming year last season.

The Wizards will be bad this year, but being bad might be a part of their plan. Who knows, maybe the team will even end up with Cooper Flagg next season.

21. Golden State Warriors

Young core: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos, Usman Garuba

The Warriors' core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green established their team as a dynasty, as they won four championships together. As that trio aged, though, the Warriors brought in young players who could eventually replace them. Golden State will need those young players to step up now, as Thompson was the first member of the big three to leave the team.

Luckily, Jonathan Kuminga had a big year of development last year, it just took Steve Kerr finally giving him the minutes he needed/deserved. We haven't seen as much promise from Kuminga's draft classmate, Moses Moody, but perhaps Thompson's departure will force Kerr into playing Moody, too.

Kuminga and Moody were drafted in 2021, and the 2023 draft class is intriguing for Golden State as well. Both Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis entered the Warriors rotation as rookies because they do the little things that lead to winning. They will likely both see an uptick in minutes this year.

22. Denver Nuggets

Young core: Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, DaRon Holmes, Hunter Tyson, Zeke Nnaji

When Tim Connelly was making personal decisions for the Nuggets, he often prioritized high-upside swings in the draft. Calvin Booth is now the GM in Denver, and he has focused on surrounding the star talent on the team with role players. That is why Christian Braun found immediate success in Denver and contributed to the first championship victory in franchise history. Even Peyton Watson looks like a future defensive star.

The Nuggets young core took a blow this season when first-round pick DaRon Holmes suffered a season-ending injury in the very first Summer League game. While Holmes will be forced to miss the 2024-25 season, he is still an intriguing long-term fit behind/alongside Nikola Jokic. The team is hoping to get more out of Julian Strawther this year. The incoming second-year player showed flashes of brilliance last year, but he also spent plenty of time on the bench. With Braun and Watson providing defense, Strawther was drafted for his scoring.

Zeke Nnaji has largely been a bust in Denver, but the team is financially committed to him long-term, so perhaps he can turn things around. Nnaji flashed as a stretch big as a rookie, but he hasn't been as successful knocking down long bombs ever since.

23. Brooklyn Nets

Young core: Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, Day'Ron Sharpe, Dariq Whitehead, Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford, Killian Hayes, Keon Johnson

The Nets embraced a rebuild this offseason, so you can imagine that they will likely get even younger over the course of the season as they continue to trade off veterans for assets of the future. They will also likely skyrocket up this list over the coming years, as they have an influx of draft picks coming in from trades that they made this offseason.

For now, the team will rely heavily on Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas. Claxton will hold down the fort with elite defense, and Thomas, while inconsistent, has some of the best scoring ability in the NBA. Thomas teeters back and forth between sixth-man scorer and bonafide star, and this rebuilding season will allow the Nets to discover if he can truly become the latter.

The Nets are also hoping to see more out of Noah Clowney, Day'Ron Sharpe, Dariq Whitehead, Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford, Killian Hayes, and Keon Johnson. All of those players are recent high draft picks who have underperformed so far, but the Nets hold out hope that a few of them can become rotation-caliber players.

24. New York Knicks

Young core: Miles McBride, Jericho Sims, Precious Achiuwa, Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr.

The Knicks roster isn't full of shiny objects, but instead gritty players who will do what it takes to win, even if it isn't pretty. Their young core is the same way. Jericho Sims, Miles McBride, and Precious Achiuwa likely won't put up massive numbers this season, but they will do the dirty work and play a Tom Thibodeau brand of basketball.

The Knicks rookies, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet, are the same way. The Dadiet pick was questioned by many, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him work out on this roster. There is definitely a lack of star talent in this young core, but the top of the Knicks rotation is already impressive, so having the young core consist of end-of-rotation role players isn't the end of the world.

25. Sacramento Kings

Young core: Keegan Murray, Devin Carter, Orlando Robinson, Keon Ellis, Colby Jones

The Kings got instant production out of Keegan Murray, and he was older than the average rookie, so he doesn't even feel like an NBA youngster. The still 24-year-old is still getting better, though. Sacramento will rely on him to play big minutes this year, and they also have high hopes for Devin Carter.

The first-round rookie from Providence has NBA bloodlines and a play-now defensive skill set. Keon Ellis, Colby Jones, and Orlando Robinson are the other members of Sacramento's young core, meaning the Kings lack depth in the youth department. The Kings aren't necessarily an old team, though. They'd rank much higher on this list if we included 26 year olds, as De'Aaron Fox, Jalen McDaniels, Kevin Huerter, and Malik Monk are all one year too old to qualify for this article.

26. Los Angeles Lakers

Young core: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Max Christie, Maxwell Lewis, Jordan Goodwin, Christian Koloko

Lakers fans often overhype the team's young talent, and that has especially been the case this offseason. Bronny James' father-son duo storyline with LeBron James is a heartwarming situation, but the younger James has certainly been overhyped because of what his last name is. His 2024 NBA Draft classmate, Dalton Knecht, should get fans more excited. Knecht was a draft day faller, and he can contribute right away in Los Angeles.

The rest of the young core is filled with role players and players who haven't done much at the NBA level yet. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes were all highly sought-after draft prospects who have looked more like busts in the NBA. Jordan Goodwin and Jarred Vanderbilt provide niche traits, the former as a shooter and the latter as a rebounder, but they aren't locks to even be rotation players.

27. Milwaukee Bucks

Young core: Gary Trent Jr., AJ Green, Marjon Beauchamp, AJ Johnson, Tyler Smith, Andre Jackson

It may come as a surprise that Gary Trent Jr. hasn't surpassed the age of 25 yet, considering he has been in the league since 2018. While Trent Jr. is a good player, and it is nice to have proven veterans who are also still young, he is a little underwhelming as arguably the most intriguing youngster on the Bucks roster.

Of course, the team has high hopes for AJ Johnson, but his numbers in the NBL were underwhelming, and he is super raw as a prospect. The same can be said about Marjon Beauchamp and Tyler Smith. AJ Green is a good shooter, but his ceiling isn't all that high.

28. Los Angeles Clippers

Young core: Bones Hyland, Kevin Porter Jr., Kai Jones, Kobe Brown, Cam Christie

The Clippers were the oldest team in the NBA last year, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that their young core ranks so low. The flashes of greatness that Bones Hyland showed with the Nuggets haven't been there in Los Angeles, as he has spent more time glued to the bench. Despite that, he is arguably their most exciting young player.

Kobe Brown was a 2023 first-round pick, but he did next to nothing in his first season. Kevin Porter Jr. and Kai Jones are gambles for the Clippers. They both are immensely talented, but off-the-court issues led them to needing second chances with the Clippers. Porter Jr., in particular, was a highly controversial signing because of the disturbing domestic violence issues that he was wrapped up in during his time with the Rockets.

29. Phoenix Suns

Young core: Bol Bol, TyTy Washington

Bol Bol and TyTy Washington are both on their third teams already, so it's becoming more clear each season that they will likely never live up to their immense talent. Washington was discarded by the team (Rockets) that drafted him in the first round after only one season. There are still a lot of Bol believers, but he is pretty clearly more of an internet sensation than rotation caliber player.

Bol does things that a 7-foot-2 player isn't supposed to do. He can hit the three-ball and has an impressive handle. There is a reason he has been glued to the bench for most of his career, though. His feel for the game is lacking, he often struggles holding his own against stronger players, and he hasn't proven that he can play a winning brand of basketball. Besides these two, there aren't any other young players of note on Phoenix's roster, so the Suns rank as having the second-worst young core in the NBA.

30. Boston Celtics

Young core: Baylor Scheierman, Xavier Tillman

The Celtics only have two players of note under 25 years old, and that is okay. The defending NBA Finals winners are still set up to compete for championships for years to come, even without an influx of young talent. There star players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, are barely too old to qualify for this list, and they are locked up for years to come.

Boston made Baylor Scheierman the last pick of the first round this year. His shooting prowess and collegiate experience actually give him a chance to make an impact as a rookie, which is rare for championship-caliber teams. You might not even view Xavier Tillman as a part of their young core, considering he didn't make much of an impact in the championship run last year. He is a recent trade acquisition who is under 25 and can contribute in the little ways in a full year with the team, though.

Most teams favored to win the NBA Finals are filled with veteran players, so it makes sense that the Celtics rank last on this list. They are by no means some old team, though. Jrue Holiday (34) and Derrick White (30) are the only players over 30 in Boston.