The New York Jets endured yet another miserable season in 2024, finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs for the 14th straight year. While the postseason drought is painful, perhaps even more upsetting to the fanbase – or just bewildering – is the fact that the team actually got worse in its first (and only) season with Aaron Rodgers under center. The Zach Wilson-led Jets of 2022 and 2023 managed to go 7-10.

The Jets have already announced their intention to move on from Rodgers. While the merits of that decision are debatable considering the team’s current quarterback situation (journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor and fifth-round pick Jordan Travis) and the dearth of passers available in free agency and in the draft, there was never any doubt that new head coach Aaron Glenn was going to make parting with A-Rod his first order of business.

With Rodgers out, the Jets can either designate him a post-June 1 cut, which would clear up $9.5 million in cap space and spread his dead money hit over two seasons ($14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026), or they can release him before June 1 and just rip the bandaid off, eating his entire $49 million dead cap hit in 2025. While it’s tempting to get Rodgers off the books in a single year (what’s another lost season to Jets fans at this point?), it would significantly limit the team’s ability to sign/re-sign free agents.

Davante Adams is also an obvious cut. The veteran wideout became disgruntled playing with subpar quarterbacks in Las Vegas and agitated for a trade to the Jets so he could team up with his old buddy Rodgers. But with the future Hall of Fame quarterback moving on, Adams will leave town too. Trading or cutting the All-Pro receiver will save New York nearly $30 million in cap space.

Wideout Allen Lazard (potentially $11 million in cap savings) and kicker Greg Zuerlein ($2.4 million) are almost certainly gone as well and defensive end Michael Clemons ($3.3 million in savings) will likely join them.

The Jets have reached a point where so many of their players should be cut it might be more interesting to discuss who should stick around. But that’s not the exercise here. We’re supposed to provide one “surprise” roster cut for the team. So that’s what we’ll do. And while there aren’t really any surprise cuts for New York, the player who best fits this description is C.J. Mosley.

No Jets fans in their right mind would have even entertained the idea of parting with Mosley as recently as last October. And yet, here we are.

The Jets must move on from C.J. Mosley, even though it hurts

When Mosley arrived in New York in 2019, after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, he was already a four-time Pro Bowler. He was one of the best middle linebackers in football and his presence alone gave the Jets credibility.

Mosley endured two seasons under head coach Adam Gase (can you blame him for opting out in 2020 due to “Covid?”). In 2021, Robert Saleh’s first year at the helm, the Jets’ defense was the worst in the league, ranking 32nd overall. The following year it was the fourth-best in the NFL. In 2023, New York’s defense ranked third overall. And while Saleh, of course, deserves credit, Mosley played a huge role in the unit's ascent.

Mosley instantly became the team’s defensive leader, giving the Jets an identity. In 2022, he racked up 158 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, one sack, one interception and seven passes defended. He basically had that same season for three straight years, missing just one game from 2021-2023.

But all good things must end. In 2024, injuries sidelined Mosley for all but four games. The defense could no longer cover for an inept offense and the team collapsed. Saleh was fired. GM Joe Douglas was let go. And after a 5-12 campaign, it was clear the Jets were going to start fresh in 2025.

Owner Woody Johnson has turned the reins over to Glenn. And in evaluating the tape from the 2024 season, it’s clear that a new star has emerged at linebacker.

Back in 2021, the Jets drafted a safety out of Auburn named Jamien Sherwood. The team liked his size and speed and set about transitioning him to linebacker. Because the Jets boasted Mosley and Quincy Williams at the position, there wasn’t much room for newcomers. But Sherwood got his opportunity this season, filling in full time for Mosley. And he made the most of it.

Sherwood had 158 total tackles, an NFL-leading 98 solo takedowns, two sacks and three passes defended in a season reminiscent of some of Mosley’s best efforts. Sherwood showed off excellent sideline-to-sideline pursuit and a nonstop motor. And, frankly, taking him off the field next season in favor of a soon-to-be 33-year-old Mosley just isn’t realistic.

And so the Jets must part ways with Mosley. New York could save $4 million by designating him a post-June 1 cut. But given league rules that limit teams to just two June 1 releases, it's going to come down to maximizing savings. Whichever two players clear the most cap space will get the designation.

There have been rumors swirling lately that Mosley could retire. Given how difficult the 2024 season was for him health-wise, this wouldn’t be much of a surprise. And it would save the Jets from a difficult decision. Still, it seems more likely that he’ll play somewhere in 2025. Sadly, he’s almost certainly played his last down for Gang Green.

As for the Jets, Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey have quite a bit of work to do. The team is facing the potential loss of several key free agents this offseason, including Sherwood who's considered the 30th best available player entering 2025. Given the team’s limited cap space, the Jets would be wise to make Sherwood a priority before he gets poached by a linebacker-needy squad. Other free agents, including CB D.J. Reed, TE Tyler Conklin, DE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith and DT Javon Kinlaw will all be elsewhere at the start of next season, for better or worse. Mostly better.