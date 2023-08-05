The Matildas lock horns with the Red and White! Stay tuned with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our Australia-Denmark odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Australia secured the top position in Group B during the group-stage competition, earning six points. Despite the possibility of facing England in Brisbane or being eliminated in the group stage, they have now positioned themselves for a chance to equal their best result at a World Cup with a victory on Monday. The Australian offense boasts multiple reliable strikers, as evidenced by five players scoring at least one goal.

Denmark's return to the world stage after a hiatus since 2007 has been impressive. Predictions of them finishing second in Group D behind England have come to fruition, but they have accomplished it with little fanfare or fuss. The Danish team has showcased superb defensive skills, securing two clean sheets in their past three games.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Australia-Denmark Odds

Australia: -115

Denmark: +340

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch Australia vs. Denmark

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 6:30 AM ET / 3:30 AM PT

Why Australia Will Beat Denmark

Australia secured their place in the Women's World Cup Knockout stage as Group B leaders, accumulating six points from three matches. They achieved victories against Ireland and Canada in the group stage but suffered a loss against Nigeria. Despite starting the final matchday in the third spot, Australia managed to finish on top of Group B.

Tony Gustavsson's team needed three points against seventh-ranked Canada to progress to the knockout stages, and they did so emphatically. Despite having only 39% ball possession and 63% passing accuracy, the Matildas dominated the game, registering 10 shots and converting their chances with precision. The match resulted in an impressive 4-0 victory against the Olympic champions, securing Australia's top position in a challenging group.

Australia has been impressive in their attacking prowess, scoring 7 goals, which ranks them eighth in the tournament. Defensively, they conceded 3 goals in 3 games, placing them in the 15th position. They have an average goal conversion rate of 14% and create 2.7 big chances per game, but they miss 1.3 chances per game. The team also registers an average of 17.0 shots per game, with 5.3 shots on target. They also take an average of 8.3 corners per game and maintain 55.3% possession. On the defensive end, they concede an average of 1.0 goals per game and have kept 2 clean sheets. Australia ranks seventh in the Women's World Cup for goal differential at +4.

The return of star player Sam Kerr, who has had extra time to recover from her calf injury, is expected to be a significant boost for the home side. The Matildas have the support of their fans, especially as the sole co-host to advance after New Zealand's elimination. With the fan support and the return of a top player, it is difficult to see them faltering in this match.

Defender Stephanie Catley, the 29-year-old captain from Arsenal, has been a standout performer for Australia, sharing the top scorer position in the team with two goals. Hayley Raso has two goals to her name, with one of them coming from winning a penalty in the opening match against the Republic of Ireland. Caitlin Foord has recorded two assists in three games, while Alanna Kennedy has scored one goal.

These two teams have a recent history, having faced each other in a friendly match in October 2022. Despite going down 1-0 early, Australia rallied and secured a 3-1 victory.

Why Denmark Will Beat Australia

Denmark had a similar performance to Australia, securing two wins and suffering one defeat in the group stage, ultimately finishing in second place, three points behind England. This is their first appearance in the knockout stages of the World Cup since 1995, making it a significant milestone for the team.

Considering it's their first World Cup appearance, Denmark has performed quite well. They recorded victories against China and Haiti but faced defeat against England. In their 0-2 triumph over Haiti, they dominated possession, but the fact that they conceded the same number of shots on goal as themselves raises concerns, especially against an Australian team that scored seven goals in the group stage. Nonetheless, Denmark's defense has been relatively solid, conceding only one goal in the group stage, which occurred during their 1-0 loss to England.

With three goals in as many matches, Denmark ranks 14th in the Women's World Cup for goal scoring. They averaged 1.0 goals per game with an 11% goal conversion rate. While they created 2.3 big chances per game, they missed 2.0 chances per game. In terms of shooting, they registered an average of 9.3 shots per game, with 3.3 shots on target. Additionally, they earned an average of 4.3 corners per game and held 49.0% possession. Defensively, they conceded an average of 0.3 goals per game and kept 2 clean sheets. Denmark's goal differential of +2 is ranked 12th in the Women's World Cup.

In group play, Denmark didn't showcase overwhelming dominance. However, with players like Pernille Harder, Denmark's all-time leading goalscorer, they have the potential to cause an upset to the host nation. The match will be an emotional one for the team and their popular manager, Lars Søndergaard, who will be bidding farewell to the Danes following this World Cup. Currently, midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard has been the standout player on the team, scoring one goal. Amalie Vangsgaard and Pernille Harder have also scored one goal each, while Mille Gejl Jensen has provided one assist.

Final Australia-Denmark Prediction & Pick

Australia will extend their run here against the European first-timers. A lot of goals are expected and Australia should be able to blast a lot through Denmark's net. For the Australia-Denmark game, our prediction and pick point to a win for the hosts.

Final Australia-Denmark Prediction & Pick: Australia (-115), Over 2.5 goals (+125)