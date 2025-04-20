ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues will meet the Winnipeg Jets for Game 2 of the First Round at the MTS Centre. It will be an exciting time in Winnipeg as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blues-Jets Game 2 prediction and pick.

The Jets defeated the Blues 5-3 to take Game 1 of the First Round, getting that all-important lead. Now, they must continue the momentum and avoid going back to St. Louis tied.

It did not start well for the Jets, as the Blues got the lead early, thanks to a power-play goal from Robert Thomas. However, the Jets struck back when Mark Scheifele tied it up with a power-play goal of his own. It was 2-2 going into the second period when Jordan Kyrou put the Blues up 3-2. Ultimately, it seemed like the Blues had this game locked. But the Jets had an explosive third period with three goals that started with a tally by Alex Iafallo and a go-ahead goal by Kyle Connor.

Here are the Blues-Jets Game 2 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Blues-Jets Game 2 Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +152

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (+118)

Under: 5.5 (-144)

How To Watch Blues vs. Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

Thomas performed admirably in Game 1 and was a significant reason the Blues were able to put the Jets on the edge. Now, he must do more, along with Kyrou, to help the Blues get over the hump and steal Game 2.

The Blues managed just 17 shots. Unfortunately, it was a problem in their last battle with the Jets. The Jets have played stingy defense against the Blues, preventing them from maneuvering. Notably, the Blues scored two of their three goals on the power play, but were otherwise inefficient on even strength. Despite winning 57 percent of the faceoffs, the Blues were unable to do much with it.

The defense struggled as well. While they leveled 53 hits and blocked 16 shots, it was not enough. Jordan Binnington did his best but collapsed down the stretch. Subsequently, he would finish with 21 saves while allowing four goals. That will not get it done in the playoffs.

The Blues will cover the spread if they can maximize their possessions and find ways to take more coherent shots on net. Then, they must avoid the third-period collapse and contain a powerful Winnipeg offense.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets were not perfect. However, they got the job done, thanks to a great third period. The offense got hot in the third and finished with 26 shots on the net while scoring five goals. Significantly, Scheifele and Connor each had one goal and two assists. Josh Morrissey had two helpers to help the Jets snag the win.

The Jets could do a better job in the faceoff circle. Sadly, they won only 43 percent of the faceoffs, which was a significant reason for their early deficit. While the Jets got a power-play goal early, they faltered on their other three chances, which could have hurt them.

Connor Hellebuyck did not play like a Vezina winner, stopping just 14 of 17 shots. Yet, it was enough to win this game. The defense also struggled with killing penalties. Unfortunately, they killed off just one penalty while allowing the Blues to score a goal on two others. That cannot happen if the Jets are to take Game 2.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can manage to win more faceoffs and then convert on more of their shooting chances. Then, the defense must avoid taking penalties, and Hellebuyck must bounce back.

Final Blues-Jets Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Jets struggled often against the Blues. Notably, Hellebuyck did not fare well, despite limited shots. Despite being the Vezina winner, it was not a Vezina performance for the star goaltender. Likewise, Binnington did not have the best night. I expect a tighter game in Game 2. Both teams have stretched the ice and look explosive. However, this feels like a game for the goalies.

The Blues are 3-2 in their past five Game 2 games, including 3-1 on the road. Conversely, the Jets are 3-8 historically in Game 2. Last season, the Game 1 winner in Round 1 went 4-4 in Game 2. Furthermore, the road team went 5-3 in Game 2.

I think the Blues played pretty well in Game 1. Unfortunately, a bad third period doomed them. It won't happen again. I think the Blues will lock in this time around and defend the net better. Plus, they will do just enough to beat the Jets. I have the Blues covering the spread on the road.

Final Blues-Jets Game 2 Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-184)