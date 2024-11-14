The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Los Angeles is 6-3 heading into Week 11 and is right in the mix for an AFC wild card playoff spot. Everything is looking up for the Chargers right now.

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston did an interview on NFL Network's The Insiders on Wednesday. Johnston shared some interesting stories about his head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“The first thing that comes to mind is he's high energy, the guy he's been since day one” Johnston said when asked how he'd describe Harbaugh. “All the way up until now. He's always doing the workouts with us, he's always giving us little hype speeches and stuff.”

Johnston also shared a hilarious story about Harbaugh getting into the cold tub while wearing his full coaching attire.

“He does everything from working out with us to… getting in the cold tub with his shoes, khakis, and everything on,” Johnston continued. “Get in the cold tub after the workout. It's just a lot of funny spontaneous stuff with him.”

“You never know what you're gonna get,” Johnston concluded.

Whatever Harbaugh's got going on is definitely working for the Chargers. Los Angeles is having one of their better seasons in recent memory, which is impressive for a first-year head coach.

It is also impressive considering how much work there is left to be done rebuilding the roster. But it helps to have a franchise QB like Justin Herbert to build around.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh gives Justin Herbert a new nickname

Jim Harbaugh has become one of Justin Herbert's most vocal supporters.

This should be no surprise. Harbaugh knows that Herbert is one of the better QBs in the NFL and has some serious untapped potential. He was lucky to enter a coaching situation with an entrenched franchise QB.

Harbaugh recently gave Herbert a new nickname after another huge win.

“I'm changing his name to ‘Beast.' Beast Herbert,” coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame, via the team's website. “Half man, half beast.”

Herbert played well in Week 10 against the Titans. He went 14-of-18 for 164 passing yards and a touchdown. Those numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, but it was his seventh consecutive game without an interception. That is the longest active streak in the NFL and a single-season record in Chargers franchise history.

The future is bright for the Harbaugh+Herbert Chargers.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 11 matchup against the Bengals.