The release of Dune Part 2 was accompanied by a proverbial tidal wave of acclaim from critics and audiences, alike, who adored their return to Arrakis on the big screen courtesy of director Denis Villeneuve. Among those showering praise on the film is the mind behind Metal Gear, Hideo Kojima, who could only gush about the film and the potential role it could play in defending the “cinema” experience.
Kojima spoke about his love for Dune Part 2 in a lengthy post on X and how it caused his “rigid ways of thinking” to crumble “like sand” at how Villeneuve brought the universe of Dune to life on the big screen. He continued, heaping more praise on the films production and themes that Villeneuve was able to navigate in “beautiful layers” and “unprecedented detail and realism.”
The game developer closed out his post that Dune Part 2 could also serve as another piece of “resistance” against the ongoing “spread of subscription services.”
Even as a movie buff, I was beginning to think it was time for me to start watching movies on my smartphone or tablet. However, when I watched "Dune: Part 2”, my rigid ways of thinking crumbled like sand! It meticulously depicts the non-existent world of Arrakis, bringing it to… https://t.co/irVAxRfNyK
— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 6, 2024
Kojima has never been one to hide the influence films have had on his games as it is, with the Metal Gear franchise pulling directly from films such as The Guns of Navarone, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Black Hawk Down, to name a few. The influences are so glaring in his games that many fans have suggested Kojima make the jump from game developer to film director, though he has typically said it wouldn't happen because he considers himself too much of a “perfectionist” for the film industry.
In regards to his thoughts and concerns on the growth of streaming, Kojima stands alongside many notable names in the film industry wanting to see the theatrical experience preserved and protected. Names such as Christopher Nolan, Seth Rogan, and James Cameron are just three who have spoken about the subject, expressing similar views to Kojima by praising and uplifting films such as Dune Part 2 and Oppenheimer as examples of films that are best experienced in theaters and not at home.
Dune Part 2 is currently in theaters.