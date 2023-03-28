Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is searching for a new team for the first time in his NFL career. Elliott recently revealed three teams on his wish list, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. One team mentioned was the Philadephia Eagles, although Nick Siranni didn’t exactly sound like the team is in the running back market (h/t Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports).

Nick Sirianni on Ezekiel Elliott wanting to join #Eagles: “We feel really good about the (RB) room where it is right now.” Excited about adding Rashaad Penny and Kenny Gainwell development.

The Eagles have been extremely busy in free agency after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and the roster looks a lot different already. Miles Sanders left and signed with the Carolina Panthers, but the Eagles brought in Rashaad Penny to form a nice 1-2 punch with Kenneth Gainwell.

However, Sirianni did compliment Elliott right after that: “He’s a great player. He’s a great, great player. he’s a really outstanding player.”

Eliott’s release from the Cowboys was written on the wall for some time, especially with Tony Pollard emerging as the top option in the backfield. Nonetheless, Elliott ran for 876 yards with 12 scores this past season, and he still has some juice left in the tank.

As for the Eagles, it might not make a lot of sense with Gainwell, Penny, and Boston Scott on the roster and Jalen Hurts commanding a ton of carries in the ground game.

The future of Elliott remains up in the air, but the Eagles might not be a landing spot for him.