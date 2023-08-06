The Texas Burns will clash with the Herons from Vice City! Catch the Leagues Cup series with our FC Dallas-Inter Miami odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dallas has performed admirably in the competition, defeating Mazatlan 2-1 in the round of 32 tie. The Hoops are striving to get their first trophy this season, after finishing in the Round of 32 in the US Open Cup. They are currently seventh in the West and 15th in the MLS.

Their opponents, Inter Miami, have also fared brilliantly owing to Lionel Messi, whose performances with Inter Miami have all generated spectacular outcomes. The most recent fixture of the Herons saw them overcome Orlando City 2-1 in the previous round. Vice City will also play in the semis of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup, but they are still 29th in USA's Major League Soccer.

Here are the FC Dallas-Inter Miami soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: FC Dallas-Inter Miami Odds

FC Dallas: +210

Inter Miami: +100

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -154

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Apple TV+

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Why FC Dallas Can Beat Inter Miami

FC Dallas advanced from the group stage by accumulating four points in two matches, facing Charlotte, whom they lost to on penalties, and Necaxa. In the game against Necaxa, they secured a 3-0 victory in the group stage, with goals scored by Ansah, Sebastian Lletget, and Jesús Ferreira.

In the knockout round, FC Dallas triumphed over Liga MX's Mazatlan with a 2-1 scoreline, with Eugene Ansah scoring the winning goal in the 75th minute. Alan Velasco also contributed with a goal in that decisive match.

Over the past four games, FC Dallas has been unbeaten in regular time. The team's strength lies in their defense, ranking No. 3 in the MLS Western Conference, having allowed only 26 goals. They are also ranked No. 3 in expected goals allowed, conceding just one goal in their recent victories against Mazatlan and Necaxa.

Playing on their home turf provides an advantage for FC Dallas in this matchup, as they boast a +6 goal differential in MLS home games this season. FC Dallas has a recent head-to-head win over Inter Miami, defeating the club on April 8 in Fort Lauderdale.

Leading the FC Dallas attack is U.S. men's national team forward Jesus Ferreira, who has scored 10 league goals. Ferreira made a strong impression at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, guiding the USA to a third-place finish with his skillful movements inside the box and exceptional finishing abilities. Ferreira is supported by wingers Bernard Kamungo and Jáder Obrian, who operate within the preferred 4-3-3 formation.

The club's most expensive-ever signing, young Argentine Alan Velasco, was acquired from Independiente for approximately $7 million. Although he has been deployed in a deeper midfield role, he might also be shifted out wide to form a trident with Ferreira and another U.S. international, Paul Arriola.

Sebastian Lletget, a former USMNT player, has netted two goals in this tournament and remains a key player for Dallas. The team underwent some recent moves, including trading midfielder Edwin Cerrillo to LA Galaxy and adding former La Liga midfielder Asier Illarramendi, although Illarramendi is not expected to debut against Miami. Lletget is currently FC Dallas's top scorer in the competition.

The only long-term injury concern for FC Dallas is Tarik Scott, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in February.

Why Inter Miami Can Beat FC Dallas

Since Lionel Messi's arrival last month, the Herons have been on an impressive winning streak, securing three consecutive victories in the competition. Their latest triumph came in a tense match against Cruz Azul, where Messi's masterclass in the dying moments led them to qualify for the round of 16. The team's recent 4-0 win against Atlanta United during the group stage showcased their strength, and they continued their winning momentum with a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC, dominating possession with 64%.

However, Inter Miami has had a challenging time on the road, losing nine out of 11 matches in MLS action. Their last away game resulted in a 3-0 defeat against St. Louis City on July 15. Prior to Messi's arrival, the team struggled, failing to win any of their previous six games, and were not expected to make a deep run in the Leagues Cup. Nonetheless, Messi's impact has been significant, and under the guidance of coach Gerardo Martino, they are now considered the favorites to win the tournament.

Messi's departure from PSG after a disappointing two years saw him join the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami on a free transfer. His incredible start in the US has fueled his hunger for goals, and he aims to continue his scoring streak in their fourth consecutive cup match. With five goals to his name, Messi currently ranks as the second-highest scorer in the 2023 Leagues Cup, trailing behind Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who has six goals.

Inter Miami's recent roster overhaul, featuring the addition of players like Sergio Busquets, Messi's former teammate from Barcelona and a nine-time La Liga winner, has proven fruitful. Alongside Messi and Busquets, Josef Martinez, a former MLS MVP with over 100 goals in the league, adds firepower to the team's attack. Additionally, Finnish forward Robert Taylor has been making a significant impact with goals and assists in the Leagues Cup matches.

Diego Gomez, another new signing, made his debut for Inter Miami, but it may be challenging for him to break into the starting midfield, which includes stars like Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Dixon Arroyo. The team also relies on Kamal Miller, a 2022 MLS All-Star and Canada national team defender, and DeAndre Yedlin, formerly with Newcastle United, to lead the backline. In goal, they have the talented young goalkeeper Drake Callender, who received call-ups to the United States men’s national team.

Although the team is dealing with injuries to midfielders Gregore and Jean Mota, as well as ACL injuries for Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, and Ian Fray, and a leg injury for Nicolas Stefanelli, Inter Miami remains determined to impress and overcome their injury woes. Under Gerardo “Tata” Martino's guidance, the team has quickly found their best lineup and will continue to fight for victory in the Leagues Cup.

Final FC Dallas-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick

Miami's incredible run should continue again with Messi at the helm. A high-scoring game will be featured here with the Herons taking the win.

Final FC Dallas-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick: Inter Miami (+100), Over 2.5 goals (-154)