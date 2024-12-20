ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have struggled to find consistency, but the Lakers are more trustworthy and enter with a winning record, while the Kings have a losing record. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Lakers have struggled with consistency, but they are playing better recently. The keys are Anthony Davis and LeBron James; they can carry the Lakers when needed. The Lakers have talent and should be in the playoffs this year, but they need to find that consistency, and it could start in this matchup. The Lakers can start a winning streak in this game against a solid Kings team on the road.

The Kings were very good these last two years, but they have struggled to find their footing this season. De'Aaron Fox and Domanatas Sabonis are their keys, and DeMar DeRozan was a huge addition when they brought him in. The Kings have a lot of potential this season, but they need to figure out their defense. This should be a very interesting matchup because the Lakers have a lot of offensive firepower in their own right.

Here are the Lakers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +168

Sacramento Kings: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers' offense has been inconsistent this year. They are 19th in scoring at 111.4 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.8% from the field, and 21st in three-point shooting at 34.7% from behind the arc. Six Lakers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Anthony Davis leading at 27.5 points per game. Then, LeBron James leads in assists at nine per game. The Lakers go as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis go on offense. They have some solid balance on offense, with Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell having decent seasons. The Kings have struggled on defense this season, making this part of the game the X-factor. The Lakers should be able to score enough against this defense, even on the road.

The Lakers' defense has struggled this season. They are 19th in points allowed at 114.3 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and 21st in three-point defense, allowing 36.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Anthony Davis leads the team with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in blocks at 2.2 per game and is one of four players averaging over one steal per game, leading at 1.3 per game. The Lakers have the talent and athletes to play well on defense, but it has not clicked for them. They are going to have a lot of issues trying to defend the Kings on defense. The Kings have proven that they can still play well on offense, and they should have very few issues in this game at home, thanks to Sabonis and Fox.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' offense has been great this season. They are ninth in scoring at 116.1 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48.2% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 34.5% from behind the arc. Five Kings are averaging over double digits in scoring, with De'Aaron Fox leading at 26.2 points per game. Next, Domantas Sabonis leads the team in assists at 6.2, and Fox is also just behind at 6.1 per game. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are the best players on this offense, and they should have no issues scoring for the Lakers. The Lakers are beat up, so they do not have the depth of this game. The Kings should score well in this game at home.

The Kings' defense has been inconsistent this year. They are 17th in points allowed, at 113.6 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage, at 45.9%, and 27th in three-point defense, allowing 37.6% from behind the arc. Down low, Domanatas Sabonis leads the team with 13 rebounds per game. Then, Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.9 per game. Finally, four Kings average at least one steal per game, with De'Aaron Fox leading the team with 1.6 steals. This defense gets a favorable matchup against the Lakers because they have been inconsistent on offense this year. It also helps a lot that this game is at home.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are playing better recently, but this matchup heavily favors the Kings. The Kings are the better offense as a team and have a three-headed monster of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan on offense. The Lakers have the best players in the game, LeBron and Anthony Davis, but the Kings should beat that out. Expect the Kings to win and cover at home in this game.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -5 (-108)