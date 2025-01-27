Around this time in the NBA season, teams begin to separate themselves. While some go out and make moves on the trade market to strengthen their playoff push, others start to understand who they are and forge their true identities. That is what is happening with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, two organizations who may go out and make some moves ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, but are rising in the power rankings nonetheless.

Tragedy and grief have struck the LA area early on in the new year. These have been trying times for everyone impacted by the horrific wildfires that continue to desecrate California. Even though the Lakers and Clippers continue to do everything they can physically for their community by helping out where they can, these teams are making a positive emotional impact that is equal to the money they continue to raise.

These Los Angeles teams are giving their respective fan bases hope, and they are surging at the right time. Sports oftentimes allow us to escape from the challenges life throws at us daily. For those in Los Angeles, seeing the Lakers and Clippers succeed heading towards the All-Star break has been the refreshing spectacle they've needed.

LeBron James and the Lakers are now 25-18 on the season after picking up back-to-back wins on national television over the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Since two games were postponed due to the wildfires in the area, the Lakers have won five of their last seven games.

As for the Clippers, they are right there with their rivals at 26-19 overall, winning six of their last eight since their lone postponement. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are the two big names leading the charge for LA, but it's been this team's defense that's been a revelation this season.

Out of all the teams in the league, the Lakers and Clippers continue to impress the most and are trending up the NBA power rankings at the perfect time. Now, the question both teams must answer revolves around whether or not they can sustain success and emerge as true title contenders.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 37-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W9), vs. DAL (L6),at POR (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (1/26), vs. SAC (2/1)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost a game for the third consecutive week, yet there is no reason to be concerned about this six-point loss to a depleted Dallas Mavericks team. It took PJ Washington and Spencer Dinwiddie's unbelievable games for Dallas to pull off the upset and give the Thunder their third home loss of the season.

This young, scrappy Thunder team still ranks first by a wide margin in defensive rating, and has ranked fifth in offensive rating since the start of 2025. Heading towards the All-Star break, Oklahoma City will be the home team in six of its next nine games.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 36-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W26), at HOU (L1), at PHI (L3), vs. HOU (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (1/27), at MIA (1/29), vs. ATL (1/30), vs. DAL (2/2)

For the first time all season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have lost three straight games. While it is never a good thing to go 1-3 over a week, it's not like the Cavs were ever blown out. Two losses to the Houston Rockets and a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers came by a combined eight points. Unfortunately for the Cavs, these losses tend to happen at some point throughout a season.

What is interesting about Cleveland's three losses this past week is that they were outrebounded in every single game. This is why Evan Mobley is so important to their championship efforts. Between his rim protection and rebounding skills, Mobley is the player who makes the Cavs a top-tier team in the NBA power rankings. The Cavs will look to get back on track with three home games this upcoming week, where they have gone 21-3 overall.

3. Houston Rockets (-)

Record: 30-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L11), vs. CLE (W1), at CLE (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (1/27), at ATL (1/28), at MEM (1/30), vs. BKN (2/1)

Back-to-back wins over the Cavs are a massive confidence boost for Ime Udoka and his young Houston Rockets team. Now 30-14 overall, the Rockets are one of six teams in the league to have crossed the 30-win threshold. Perhaps the biggest difference between the Rockets now and when they lost in the NBA Cup is that Amen Thompson has emerged as a possible Most Improved Player candidate.

Since the start of 2025, Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. This kid is a freak athlete and the complete utility player every NBA team wants because there isn't anything he can't do. Thompson is a very special player who fits in Udoka's system like a glove.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

Record: 31-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W2), vs. CHA (W12), vs. NOP (W13), vs. UTA (W22)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (1/27), vs. HOU (1/30), at MIL (2/2)

Wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and bottom feeds in the NBA power rankings have resulted in the Memphis Grizzlies extending their win streak to six games, the longest active win streak in the league. The offense continues to be this team's calling card, as they've averaged 127.3 points over their last eight contests. Interestingly enough, four different players have led the team in scoring over this eight-game stretch.

Depth is what makes the Grizzlies a special team this season. When Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., or Desmond Bane are out of the lineup, Memphis doesn't struggle. This team has proven that it can go up against and win against anyone because of the vast amount of talent on its roster. The Grizzlies have had the best offensive rating in the league since the start of 2025.

5. Boston Celtics (+1)

Record: 32-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W40), at LAC (W4), at LAL (L21), at DAL (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (1/27), vs. CHI (1/29), at NOP (1/31), at PHI (2/2)

The Boston Celtics concluded their four-game West Coast road trip on Saturday with a 15-point win over the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, the highlight of the trip was a 40-point beatdown of the Golden State Warriors. It was essential for the Celtics to get back on track and find their groove offensively last week, and they did so by averaging 115.0 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range as a team.

However, there are still concerns about whether the Celtics' recent shooting woes will ultimately impact their confidence heading towards the All-Star break. After all, Boston has lost five of its last 11 games. A home game on Monday night against Udoka's Rockets will be a test for Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics.

6. Denver Nuggets (-1)

Record: 28-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W35), vs. SAC (W9), at MIN (L29)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (1/27), at NYK (1/29), at PHI (1/31), at CHA (2/1)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets saw their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday when they were tossed around by the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing by 29 points on the road. While this was a minor hiccup, the Nuggets have been rolling lately, winning eight of their last 10 overall to pull within 2.5 games of the Rockets and Grizzlies in the West standings.

The Nuggets now head East for a quick four-game road trip with very winnable games against Chicago, Philadelphia, and Charlotte. Their only test will come against the New York Knicks in the middle of the week, a game that will dictate which direct Denver moves in the NBA power rankings.

7. New York Knicks (-)

Record: 30-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W9), at BKN (W4), vs. SAC (W23)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (1/27), vs. DEN (1/29), vs. LAL (2/1)

This was a strong week for the New York Knicks to get back on track and fight through adversity against the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. These two wins were followed up with a 23-point win over the Sacramento Kings, a game in which New York scored 143 points, their second-most this season.

When OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges hit their shots, the Knicks are unstoppable. However, given the Knicks' lack of depth, this starting rotation is under a lot of strain. It will be interesting to see how Tom Thibodeau manages his team's vast minutes down the stretch run of the season, as New York has looked fatigued at times.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (+5)

Record: 25-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W23), vs. BOS (W21), at GSW (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (1/27),at PHI (1/28), at WAS (1/30), at NYK (2/1)

The Lakers are playing some of the best basketball out of any team in the league right now. As good as wins over the Celtics and Warriors must feel for LeBron James and Co., they should study this film hard because Los Angeles' defensive effort in these two matchups was their best all season. After holding the Celtics to only 96 total points, the Lakers contained the Warriors to 50 second-half points.

When they lock in defensively, the Lakers can be an elite-level team in the Western Conference. This is why they have moved back into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. Defense is what made the 2019-20 Lakers a championship team, and it's what can continue to redefine this year's squad.

9. Los Angeles Clippers (+3)

Record: 26-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L13), vs. BOS (L4), vs. WAS (W17), vs. MIL (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (1/27), at SAS (1/29), at CHA (1/31), at TOR (2/2)

Who would've thought that the LA Clippers would be seven games above .500 close to a week before the NBA trade deadline? The Clippers have won six of their last eight games, holding their opponents to just 99.4 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor in this span.

With or without Kawhi Leonard on the court, the Clippers have found who they are on defense. Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done with his staff, and it's not crazy to think that he should be in the running for Coach of the Year. This is a dangerous Clippers team with the length and athleticism to compete with any team in the West right now.

10. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

Record: 25-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (POSTPONED), vs. MIA (W29), at LAC (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (1/27), at POR (1/28), at SAS (1/31), vs. MEM (2/2)

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their five-game win streak snapped when they ran into the Clippers over the weekend. Still, the Bucks have been great on offensive lately, averaging 124.5 points per game over their last six contests. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have led the way, averaging a combined 58.7 points per game during this span.

This team's road trip against Western Conference foes continues this week with games that should go in their favor against Utah, Portland, and San Antonio. Milwaukee will end the week with a key battle at home against the Grizzlies. A 4-0 week could see the Bucks move into the top five of the NBA power rankings.

11. Indiana Pacers (-3)

Record: 25-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L30)*, vs. SAS (W38)*

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (1/29), vs. ATL (2/1)

*Games played in Paris, France

A trip to Paris saw the Indiana Pacers lose by 30 points to the Spurs, only to then win by 38 points against Victor Wembanyama's squad. Overall, this was a mini All-Star break for the Pacers, and it has come at the right time with them looking really strong as of late.

Despite dropping three spots in the NBA power rankings because others won, the Pacers have only lost two of their last 11 games. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are both playing at an All-Star level right now, and Indiana is beginning to look like the same team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last season. It will be interesting to see if they make a drastic change to their roster at the trade deadline.

12. Phoenix Suns (+3)

Record: 23-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L26), at BKN (W24), vs. WAS (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (1/27), vs. MIN (1/29), at GSW (1/31), at POR (2/1)

Amid ongoing trade talks surrounding Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, and the team's pursuit of Jimmy Butler, the Phoenix Suns have won seven of their last nine games. As long as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are healthy, the Suns have a chance to win any game they play. In fact, Phoenix is 21-8 this year when these two stars are healthy and on the court together.

The Suns face key matchups against West playoff threats this week. They must find ways to get past the Clippers, Timberwolves, and Warriors if they are to be taken seriously.

13. Sacramento Kings (-3)

Record: 23-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W6), at DEN (L9), at NYK (L23)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (1/27), at PHI (1/29), at OKC (2/1)

Since the start of 2025, only the Grizzlies have averaged more points than the Sacramento Kings. Doug Christie has done a great job of having his team go back to their roots to begin the new year, and this philosophy has worked. Whether or not it is sustainable is the big question facing Sacramento, as they have lost back-to-back games for the first time under Christie's leadership.

The honeymoon period with their interim head coach is now over, and the Kings must prove that they can compete with the best of the best. A chance to do so presents itself at the end of the week when Sacramento will be on the road to face Oklahoma City.

14. Detroit Pistons (+2)

Record: 23-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (W11), at ATL (W10), at ORL (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/27), at IND (1/29), vs. DAL (1/31), vs. CHI (2/2)

Don't look now, but the Detroit Pistons have reached a new season high in the NBA power rankings. Cade Cunningham will be an All-Star this season, and rightfully so for leading the Pistons into the East playoff picture halfway through the 2024-25 season. Road wins over the Rockets and Hawks this past week have set the stage for an important week on Detroit's schedule. Matchups against Cleveland, Indiana, and Dallas present further opportunities for the Pistons to stake their claim as a legitimate playoff threat.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (+4)

Record: 24-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L2), at DAL (W1), vs. DEN (W29)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (1/27), at PHX (1/29), at UTA (1/30), vs. WAS (2/1)

One of the most inconsistent teams in the West is the Minnesota Timberwolves. After moving down the NBA power rankings last week due to some tough losses, the Timberwolves have moved back up four spots due to strong wins over the Mavs and Nuggets. Still, there are questions surrounding the Wolves, especially now that Donte DiVincenzo will be out indefinitely through the All-Star break with a toe injury. Whether or not Minnesota can be a real playoff threat revolves around if Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert can gel with one another.

16. Dallas Mavericks (-5)

Record: 24-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L5), vs. MIN (L1), at OKC (W6), vs. BOS (L15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (1/27), at NOP (1/29), at DET (1/31), at CLE (2/2)

The Dallas Mavericks have dropped in the NBA power rankings lately with Luka Doncic continuing to rehab his calf injury. While the Mavs have pulled off some surprising wins over the Thunder lately, this team has also lost tough games to the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas must survive and adapt if they are to be taken seriously, as they are now within 1.5 games of falling out of the West playoff picture altogether.

17. Orlando Magic (-)

Record: 24-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L16), vs. POR (L22), vs. DET (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (1/27), at POR (1/30), at UTA (2/1)

Both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are back on the court for the Orlando Magic, offering hope that they can get back to being the force they were before unfortunate injuries. The good news for the Magic is that they are only three games back of the Bucks for the 4-seed in the East, and three straight opportunities for wins present themselves to Orlando this week against Miami, Portland, and Utah. The Magic shouldn't lose any of these games.

18. Atlanta Hawks (-4)

Record: 22-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L9), vs. DET (L10), vs. TOR (L3), vs. TOR (L23)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (1/27), vs. HOU (1/28), at CLE (1/30), at IND (2/1)

After recently returning from injury, Jalen Johnson is once again sidelined with a concerning left shoulder injury. If Johnson is forced to miss a chunk of time, this will be troublesome for an Atlanta Hawks team that plays through him and Trae Young. In nine games without Johnson on the court this season, the Hawks have gone 4-5 overall and have seen their offensive production drop by 5.1 points per game.

19. Golden State Warriors (-1)

Record: 22-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L40), at SAC (L6), vs. CHI (W25), vs. LAL (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (1/28), vs. OKC (1/29), vs. PHX (1/31)

The clock continues to run for the Golden State Warriors. Time is beginning to run out for this team to try and salvage the 2024-25 season, as the Warriors remain outside of the playoff picture after three losses to the Celtics, Kings, and Lakers this past week. Nothing will be getting easier for this team, as they will play the Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back, followed by the fully-loaded Suns two days later.

20. Miami Heat (-)

Record: 22-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L9), at MIL (L29), at BKN (W9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (1/27), vs. CLE (1/29), at SAS (2/1)

Jimmy Butler is back for the Miami Heat… again. When will all of this drama end? Well, the NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, so buckle up! The Heat are a very average team in the NBA power rankings right now not only because of the Butler drama, but because they aren't playing with much heart. Bam Adebayo hasn't looked like his All-Star, Olympian-self, and Tyler Herro is their only consistent threat. Until that changes, the Heat will only be contending for a play-in tournament spot.

21. Philadelphia 76ers (+3)

Record: 17-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L35), vs. CLE (W3), at CHI (W12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (1/28), vs. SAC (1/29), vs. DEN (1/31), vs. BOS (2/2)

Could the Philadelphia 76ers be turning the corner after back-to-back wins over the Cavs and Bulls? This was the first time since the end of 2024 that the Sixers have won back-to-back games. All the 76ers can do at this point is try and push forward in order to hang around in the Eastern Conference because there is no telling when Joel Embiid will be back. Not to mention, if he will even be able to stay on the floor. Embiid has not played since Jan. 4 against the Brooklyn Nets.

22. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

Record: 20-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W24), vs. MEM (L14), vs. MEM (L28), at MIA (L21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (W30)*, vs. IND (L38)*

*Games played in Paris, France

Victor Wembanyama got to return home this past week and play in front of his Paris faithful. The French phenom put together some impressive performances against the Pacers, dropping 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a 140-110 victory over Indiana. He then had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the Spurs' 38-point defeat. The Spurs have been trending in the wrong direction as of late in the NBA power rankings, as they've lost seven of their last nine games.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (+3)

Record: 17-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W9), at ORL (W22), at CHA (W5), vs OKC (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (1/28), vs. ORL (1/30), vs. PHX (2/1)

Are the Portland Trail Blazers and Chauncey Billups beginning to turn the corner? The Blazers have won four of their last five games, and they recently competed for all 48 minutes against the Thunder on Sunday. Deni Avdija has been a catalyst for Portland's success lately, averaging 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game over his last six contests. Perhaps we should start paying more attention to this young team in Portland, as they've been an impressive team as of late.

24. Chicago Bulls (-1)

Record: 19-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W13), at GSW (L25), vs. PHI (L12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (1/27), at BOS (1/29), at TOR (1/31), at DET (2/2)

It is time for the Chicago Bulls to hit the reset button. This team is now eight games below having a .500 record, and they continue to move down the NBA power rankings. Nothing will get easier for the Bulls, as their easiest game will come against the Toronto Raptors on the road, a team that has won three straight games on their home floor.

25. Toronto Raptors (-)

Record: 13-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W16), at ATL (W3), at ATL (W23)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (1/27), at WAS (1/29), vs. CHI (1/31), vs. LAC (2/2)

Although they are 3-19 on the road this season, Toronto has gone 10-13 at home, recently picking up three straight home wins over the Celtics, Warriors, and Magic. While they aren't going anywhere this season, the Raptors have been competitive, winning five of their last six games and holding their opponents to just 105.7 points per game. If this team were a little better, Scottie Barnes would be an All-Star.

26. Charlotte Hornets (+2)

Record: 10-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W5), at MEM (L12), vs. POR (L5), vs. NOP (W31)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (1/27), vs. BKN (1/29), vs. LAC (1/31), vs. DEN (2/1)

What is it with teams near the bottom of the NBA power rankings winning games lately? The Charlotte Hornets pulled off wins over the Mavs and Pelicans this past week, making them 4-2 over their last six games. While we all know LaMelo Ball is great, Mark Williams has been spectacular for the Hornets as of late, as he's averaged 23.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game over his last six contests. Unfortunately, Brandon Miller will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.

27. New Orleans Pelicans (-5)

Record: 12-34 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W6), vs. DAL (W3), vs. UTA (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (W4), vs. MIL (POSTPONED), at MEM (L13), at CHA (L31)

After going 49-33 last year, the Pelicans have already surpassed their total losses from the 2023-24 season by losing their 34th game this season to the Hornets on Saturday. To make matters even worse, the Hornets defeated them by 31 points, their largest margin of victory this year. Injuries have desecrated the Pelicans all year, resulting in them being at the bottom of the NBA power rankings. There is no hope for them to turn things around right now.

28. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

Record: 14-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L4), vs. PHX (L24), vs. MIA (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (1/27), at CHA (1/29), at HOU (2/1)

Despite sitting at the bottom of the NBA power rankings, the Brooklyn Nets have shown a lot of fight under Jordi Fernandez's leadership. This team almost beat the Knicks this past week, and they also gave the Heat all they could handle even though half their roster is on the injury report. While they may be bad, the Nets are still very competitive.

29. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 10-33 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L4), at OKC (L9), at MEM (L22)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (1/27), at GSW (1/28), vs. MIN (1/30), vs. ORL (2/1)

It is clear as day that the Utah Jazz are tanking. Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler continue to be healthy scratches at times, and the Jazz simply don't care if they lose games because they want to get the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Utah has lost five straight games and eight of its last nine overall.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 6-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L23), at LAC (L17), at PHX (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (1/27), vs. TOR (1/29), vs. LAL (1/30), at MIN (2/1)

Kyle Kuzma says he's finally getting frustrated with the Washington Wizards. Well, it seems like he finally realized what it's like to “be that team.” The Wizards have just six wins this year, their last coming on Jan. 1 against the Bulls. Washington has lost 13 straight games, and their streak should extend to 17 consecutive losses based on who they have to face this week.