The Phoenix Suns have been at the center of trade discussions since the beginning of the New Year. Most notably, Suns guard Bradley Beal has been at the core of those talks. However, in recent days, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has also found his name in those discussions.

As a result, the Suns could explore a Beal for LaVine swap. The official trade could go down like this.

Suns receive: Zach LaVine

Bulls receive: Bradley Beal, 2025 1st round pick (Utah, Cleveland, or Minnesota)

This trade would hurt Phoenix in a very noticeable way. Although LaVine is a quality player in his own right, Beal is simply better. His defense, his playmaking, and his efficiency have been masterful this season. While the Suns shockingly benched Beal, he's proven that he's a starter.

Before Monday's game, Beal is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. Also, he's shooting 48.5% from the field and 39.5% from 3. He's close to shooting 40% from 3 for the fifth year of his career. On the flip side, LaVine has shown more scoring potential.

He's averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. LaVine is shooting over 50% from the field and over 44% from 3. His scoring has been better and the numbers have been better from a statistical point of view. However, making this trade would be trading the same player for the same player.

Would the Suns trade Bradley Beal for Zach LaVine?

While Beal's contract is a punch to the gut (roughly $50 million annually for the next two seasons), it doesn't discount his impact. Even though the numbers don't suggest it, there are plenty of things Beal does that the casual fan doesn't see. He's guarded the team's top offensive player.

In addition to that, he's adjusted his scoring style to what the team will need. For instance, Beal will put pressure on the defense if the rim protection is lacking. He's also been known to knock the tough 3-pointer or mid-range shot. He compliments Devin Booker and Kevin Durant well, especially since being moved to the bench.

For LaVine, it's not a matter of fit. It's a matter that the Suns don't need him. As mentioned earlier, LaVine and Beal are practically the same players, albeit LaVine is a better athlete. He might be able to play better off the ball, but he would likely need to start.

Then, it could turn into the Beal benching scenario once again. Furthermore, LaVine isn't the best perimeter defender despite his athleticism. Currently, he has a career defensive rating of 114.3 defensive rating. Going back to Beal, he has a 112.1 career defensive rating.

Although defensive rating is an analytic's dream, both players are primarily scorers. They're not asked to defend the best players, but that role has changed for Beal this season.

Bradley Beal won't be traded by the Suns

At the end of the day, Beal won't waive his no-trade clause to go to the Bulls. They're struggling more than the Suns and don't have the superstars that Phoenix does. Even though Beal would be back in the starting lineup, he might not play meaningful basketball.

Not to say that LaVine isn't, but Chicago is in a bit of limbo. They declared that everyone is tradable except for rookie forward Matas Buzelis. Either way, a Beal to Chicago trade likely won't happen any time soon. However, if, for whatever reason, it does, Phoenix would likely be shooting itself in the foot for a good while.