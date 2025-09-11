The Big 12 features the nation's only 3-0 power conference team in No. 14 Iowa State. But does that make the Cyclones the No. 1 team this week in unveiling the new power rankings? ISU indeed shakes up last week's rankings, which features other big movers especially two teams making a jump five spots.
1. Iowa State (+1)
The Cyclones now claim the top by pulling off the gritty 16-13 win over rival Iowa. Which also saw Matt Campbell and the Cyclones hit a feat not seen in a decade.
2. Texas Tech (+1)
Patrick Mahomes must be proud of his alma mater. The Red Raiders have scored 67 and 62 points to start the season.
3. BYU (+2)
The Cougars turned to defense by picking off Ben Gulbranson twice. Which offset a rather dismal offensive performance versus Stanford.
4. Baylor (+4)
The Bears enter the top five party here after knocking off No. 17 SMU. Outscoring the Mustangs with 24 unanswered points.
5. Arizona State (-4)
The reigning conference champs take the biggest tumble, but caps off the top five. Still, Mississippi State ignited through a 58-yard touchdown to pull the upset of the College Football Playoff team.
6. TCU (-)
TCU earned extensive rest after embarrassing North Carolina and Bill Belichick. The Horned Frogs get Abilene Christian before the huge Dallas-Fort Worth battle with SMU.
7. Utah (-)
Saturday was smooth sailing against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger Cal Poly (Utah 63-9). They face old Mountain West Conference rival Wyoming Saturday.
8. Kansas (-4)
The Jayhawks take a four-spot fall in losing the Border Game with Missouri. Kansas surrendered only a single touchdown in both wins before the Tigers entered the picture.
9. Arizona (+5)
Brent Brennan sparks one of the biggest jumps here and breaks into the top 10 with ‘Zona. Wildcats have averaged 44 points per game offensively post Tetairoa McMillan.
10. UCF (+5)
Is it too early to say this is shades of 2017 for the Knights? Scott Frost has UCF unbeaten again — demoralizing North Carolina A&T 68-7. They now get Bill Belichick and North Carolina in Orlando.
11. Houston (-)
The Cougars handled “H-Town” rival Rice 35-9 on Saturday. Friday promises huge early conference implications — as this opponent strolls through UH.
12. Colorado (-)
The Buffaloes and Deion Sanders want this game to become a college football recruiting showcase for one of their go-to areas on the trail. Looks like Ryan Staub will earn more snaps — even with Sanders denying its official.
13. Kansas State (-4)
KSU is earning the title of most schizophrenic team in the Big 12. The 1-2 Wildcats got upset by Army which came with a $1.175 million paycheck.
14. West Virginia (-4)
Ohio University pulled the big stunner Saturday over the Mountaineers. Head coach Rich Rodriguez now must get reacclimated with the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh this coming weekend.
15. Cincinnati (+1)
Cincinnati briefly got threatened by Bowling Green after racing to the 21-3 halftime lead. But pulled off the 34-20 win.
16. Oklahoma State (-3)
Mike Gundy sparked the hype for Oregon-Oklahoma State with his money dig at Dan Lanning. The Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore took it personal, though, in trouncing the Cowboys 69-3. Gundy and the Cowboys drop all the way down three spots to the bottom of the rankings now.