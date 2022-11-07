There were quite a few unexpected outcomes this past week in the NFL, changing up our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings. Thursday Night Football saw the Philadelphia Eagles win a surprisingly close game over the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears combined for a thrilling shootout performance, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a shocking late comeback against the Los Angeles Rams to get back on the winning path. Conversely, the Green Bay Packers’ losing streak reached five games, the Washington Commanders blew a late lead against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Arizona Cardinals dropped a divisional battle to the Seattle Seahawks.

The San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers all had Week 9 off, making for a heavy early slate of games on Sunday, followed by a small later grouping of games. Without further ado, the NFL Week 10 Power Rankings, starting with the Eagles in the top spot again.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Not much has changed here for the Eagles, and even with their slow start against the Texans on TNF, they were able to retain the top spot in the NFL Week 10 Power Rankings. Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert made for the 1-2 punch that knocked Houston back, and their win marked the first 8-0 start in franchise history.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Coming off a bye week in Week 8, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football. Despite being a huge favorite at home with Ryan Tannehill out, the Chiefs struggled to put up points and trailed 17-9 in the fourth quarter. However, Patrick Mahomes pulled off some magic to force overtime, and the 20-17 victory puts the Chiefs in the No. 2 slot in the NFL Week 10 Power Rankings.

3. Buffalo Bills

Losing to the New York Jets is not as shocking as it once was, but the types of mistakes Josh Allen has made over the past two weeks certainly are. The Bills will be just fine — they have too many great pieces and are too good of a team to struggle for long — but they had an off day.

4. Dallas Cowboys

An off week came at the right time for the Cowboys, as this was a great time for Ezekiel Elliott to heal up. Tony Pollard in his absence was fantastic (and is the better of the two running backs), but upon Elliott’s return, expect the timeshare to continue.

Getting the hapless Packers in their Week 10 return to action is a perfect way to ease back in, and it will be a great chance for Mike McCarthy to get some retribution over the team that sent him packing.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Headlining the Monday Night affair against the New Orleans Saints puts the Baltimore Ravens in a good position, especially with new defensive stud Roquan Smith joining the squad. The season-ending foot injury to Rashod Bateman is a tough blow to their receiver ranks, but as long as Lamar Jackson keeps being Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will remain a good team.

6. Seattle Seahawks

A tough win over division rival Arizona puts the Seattle Seahawks in a great spot in the NFC West division, currently as the divisional leader. Geno Smith again was superb, and rookie Kenneth Walker stepped in yet again and put on another 100-yard show, this time with two TDs.

Guessing that the Seahawks would be the best NFC West team after the first nine weeks of the season certainly is up there odds-wise with winning the Powerball currently, but here we are.

7. Minnesota Vikings

A win is a win, and the Minnesota Vikings will take it, especially after how hard they had to fight against the Washington Commanders to get it. Overcoming a late-game deficit, which was finished on a late Greg Joseph field goal, showed that, yes, the Vikings (and Kirk Cousins) do really “like that.”

A 4.5-game divisional lead certainly does not mean it is wrapped up, but the Vikings may be your first known divisional champ this season, especially at this rate.

8. New York Giants

The 2022 season for the New York Giants has been a surprising one so far, and they were able to rest up over their Week 9 bye before heading back to things next week. With their next two games against the Texans and Lions before they jump back into divisional play, the Giants are in a great position to build upon their strong record and make a jump into the top five in the NFL Power Rankings.

9. Miami Dolphins

Who would have thought that a matchup with the Chicago Bears would have turned into a shootout between two teams that scored 30+ points each. Tua Tagovailoa put up another superb game (302 passing yards, 3 TDs), and both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill showed out again — the Dolphins are keeping pace with both the Bills and Jets but still have some work to do.

10. New York Jets

The New York Jets probably would be a nominee for a Team of the Week Award if there was one handed out, simply because of how solid they played across all three levels. While a 20-17 win on the surface does not amount to much, how they were able to box up the Buffalo offense and overcome some offensive shortcomings shows just how well this team is operating currently.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon saved plenty of hapless fantasy football matchups this week with his five-TD outburst, the highest-scoring player for fantasy football this season so far. While the Panthers struggle on all levels, the way the Bengals were able to run them out of the building means that maybe, just maybe, that Zac Taylor has some things figured out.

12. San Francisco 49ers

Another team that got to experience Week 9 on their couches, the San Francisco 49ers will return to action in Week 10 (vs. LAC) two wins behind the division-leading Seahawks. There should be no playbook limitations for Christian McCaffrey, great news for every fantasy team that has McCaffrey rostered — if his involvement increases even more in Week 10, expect the Niners to jump up in the NFL Power Rankings.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Not sure if the close win by the Chargers over the Falcons was more surprising in that LAC let the game stay close or that the Falcons kept it close. Regardless, the Chargers were able to enjoy just enough offensive success to squeak by Atlanta on a last-second Cameron Dicker field goal.

Austin Ekeler continues to be Austin Ekeler, and his two-TD performance helped keep some attention off having both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams missing.

14. Tennessee Titans

Malik Willis was thrown into the fire once again, needing to step up and start with Ryan Tannehill still out. The Liberty rookie actually looked like he was confident in his knowledge of the playbook (at least in the first half), even though the play-call style reflected the lack of confidence the coaching staff has in Willis.

Traveling to face the Chiefs was a big test for Willis, and even though his 120 yards (40 rushing) is a pretty small number, the team was in a bit of a tough spot with Tannehill out. If he is forced to miss more time, then this team may very well struggle until Willis earns the trust of the coaching staff.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Regardless of how much his team has struggled, never count Tom Brady out of a game as long as there is time left on the clock. The Rams found that out the hard way, as Brady led a last-minute comeback to steal one at home in a game that they struggled in for all but the final minute.

Don’t be mistaken: this team still is not all that good, but they finally have a little momentum working in their favor moving forward.

16. New England Patriots

Bill Belichick was up to Belichick-y things Sunday against Sam Ehlinger and the Colts, embarrassing this team on all fronts. Even if his offense is struggling, one thing that can be counted on with a Belichick-led team is that the defense will be stout, and that remains true. With plenty of holes still needing to be fixed, a middle-of-the-road spot for the Patriots in these NFL Week 10 Power Rankings makes sense.

17. Arizona Cardinals

The whole Kliff Kingsbury experiment should have been over a while ago, and yet the Arizona Cardinals continue to struggle with him at the helm. The latest futile example at righting the ship happened in a home loss to Seattle, which was a game that the Cardinals had every shot at winning and could not manufacture enough offense to pull it out, the biggest piece holding them back.

18. Chicago Bears

Moving a team up in the rankings after a loss is an interesting approach, but a lot of things seem to be clicking for the Chicago Bears, especially the play of QB Justin Fields. With a coaching staff seemingly understanding just now how to correctly utilize their franchise QB, it is no surprise that he set the all-time regular-season record for rushing yards by a QB in a game (178). They are this week’s biggest risers in the NFL Power Rankings.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Things seemed to be clicking for the Los Angeles Rams on the road against the Buccaneers — until they weren’t. The defense allowed Brady to nickel and dime them to their demise until he found the end zone with little time left.

Matthew Stafford looked inefficient again, the running game barely had any life (welcome back Mr. Inefficient, Cam Akers), and the only bright spot was Cooper Kupp not having any issues with his ankle injury he suffered last week. Nonetheless, that isn’t enough to keep the Rams out of the bottom half of the NFL Week 10 Power Rankings.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

A nice and solid comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Trevor Lawrence looked like a solid NFL QB again — not many better outcomes for the Jacksonville Jaguars than that one.

As Travis Etienne continues to ascend into the RB1 ranks, this offense looks much better all around. Is it possible that all Lawrence needed was a bona fide balanced attack to ascend?

21. Denver Broncos

Twitter was having a field day with memes about the Denver Broncos ‘losing’ to the bye week, and to be honest, with how much this team has struggled this season, it may not be super far off. A Week 8 win over the Jaguars was a good way to head into the break, but with their trade of Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, the white flag was waved on this season.

22. Atlanta Falcons

They fought up until the end against the Chargers, but the Falcons were unable to pull off a home win, knocking them back in the NFC South. No sign of issues or lack of trust of Cordarrelle Patterson in his return, a welcomed sight for an offense that desperately needs him. While the Falcons are the second-best team in their division, they have their fair share of issues too, keeping them just below the middle of the pack in these NFL Week 10 Power Rankings.

23. Detroit Lions

In an effort to competitively tank, the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the struggling Packers and earn their second win on the season. It’s not every day that you force Aaron Rodgers into three interceptions, all of which were in the red zone, so at least that’s something to hang their hat on. Otherwise, with how good their offense is at leaving open-ended drives and their defense is at letting their opponents score, not many things to write home about.

24. Washington Commanders

A close home loss to the Vikings in a game they had control of for most of certainly is an expected outcome for the 2022 version of the Commanders … but at least they had their snazzy alternate uniforms on. Taylor Heinicke looks like he very well could be a starting QB somewhere (and that he is better than Carson Wentz), but just not sure if that somewhere is with the Commanders.

25. Green Bay Packers

There were plenty of moments where Jordan Love should have replaced Rodgers, and yet the Packers struggled with Rodgers throwing three red-zone interceptions. Sitting way back of the divisional lead and no real logical path to a Wild Card berth, Green Bay would be better off packing it in for the year, since they will live near the bottom of the NFL Power Rankings for the rest of the season unless there is a monster turnaround.

26. Indianapolis Colts

There have been zero signs that Sam Ehlinger should be the long-term QB solution for the Indianapolis Colts, and the Patriots’ defense put all of those reasons on full display in Indy’s hapless loss. There are plenty of areas that the Colts need to improve this offense, and QB needs to be front and center on their wish list.

27. New Orleans Saints

Even with their superb 6-2 MNF record dating back to the 2018 season, it’s fair to say that the Saints are not worthy of a prime-time game. With Andy Dalton having earned the starting role for at least the time being over Jameis Winston, and Alvin Kamara looking like vintage video-game Kamara, they may be able to produce a fun game against the Ravens — but that’s a big IF.

28. Carolina Panthers

It is one thing to get blown out by an above-averae AFC team on the road, but it is another thing to get boatraced by an above-average AFC team on the road and allow their starting RB to put up five total TDs. The number of bad to good things going for this Panthers squad has got to be at a 5:1 ratio, with no real signs of them turning around. Here’s to 2023.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

The AFC West was supposed to be the division that had four teams all vying for playoff spots, and both the Raiders and Broncos are making sure that proclamation does not come true.

Even on a day when Derek Carr and Davante Adams rediscovered themselves, it wasn’t enough to not blow a first-half lead to the Jaguars. Safe to say they have failed to meet expectations so far, and it is going to take a lot to change that.

30. Cleveland Browns

A good time for a bye week for the Cleveland Browns, coming off their surprising Week 8 win over the Bengals on MNF. It is a shame that we have not seen enough of Jacoby Brissett during his professional career, because he certainly could have been a solid QB if a team trusted him enough to give him that shot.

A spot near the bottom of these NFL Week 10 Power Rankings is still justifiable, even after their Week 8 win, just because there are a lot of elements needing to be improved with this franchise.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers

It is a fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers were not able to lose this week — shoutout to a bye week to making that happen. With their trade of Chase Claypool to the Bears, we now get to see even more of George Pickens catching passes from Kenny Pickett. That should be worth the pain of spending three hours watching a Steelers football game alone.

32. Houston Texans

Credit needs to be given to the Texans, because they actually resembled a semi-competent football team on Thursday against the undefeated Eagles. While they did not pull it off, a national audience was able to see Dameon Pierce on full display, pretty much the only reason to every voluntarily tune in and watch a Texans game.