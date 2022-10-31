Sunday’s Week 8 action in the 2022 NFL season provided quite a few surprises, contributing to some changes in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after their easy victory, the Dallas Cowboys took out some frustrations on the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets suffered a bad loss to the New England Patriots, and the Arizona Cardinals were victims of a new Call of Duty game being released.

Three-touchdown days from AJ Brown, Alvin Kamara, and D’Onta Foreman highlighted the early slate of games on Sunday, and they helped lead a fast-paced day full of high-scoring contests. With that in mind, let’s see how the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings look ahead of Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers typically has not provided much resistance for teams this season, and the Eagles were beneficiaries of that again this week. Three first-half TD connections from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown set the tone early, and they were able to coast from there.

Scoring at least one TD in every quarter showed that the Eagles are still able to do whatever they want, whenever they want, on offense. As Hurts goes the offense goes, and they were able to mix Miles Sanders in a healthy amount — not many things look to stand in Philly’s way of leaving the top spot.

2. Buffalo Bills

It is safe to say that not many things will slow the Buffalo Bills down, and that should not be a surprise. Even by hosting a lackluster but dangerous Green Bay team, the Bills were able to flex their muscles and continue their reign over the AFC. Look for things to continue for Buffalo heading into next week.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Bye weeks are great for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, who look to be hitting their stride. As they continue to try to wreak havoc on the rest of the AFC, Patrick Mahomes will continue to excel in leading their offense.

With two AFC South matchups (Titans, Jaguars) upcoming, look for Kansas City to firmly hold its top-three spot on this list moving forward.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Three consecutive quarters of two TDs put up by the Cowboys over the hapless Bears helped earn them their sixth victory of the season. Dak Prescott put together a much-needed performance, Pollard stepped up without Ezekiel Elliott in a huge way, and CeeDee Lamb looks to be back on the same page with Prescott.

Needing to keep pace in the NFC East with the Eagles, the Cowboys are in a great position to remain as one of the league’s best teams moving forward — and that is reflected in these Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Thursday’s win over Tampa Bay gave the Baltimore Ravens their first winning streak of the year, as hard as that is to believe. Lamar Jackson looked like his vintage self, and even with Mark Andrews suffering an early injury, the Ravens were able to earn the W.

Baltimore is in a strong spot in the AFC North, with only the Cincinnati Bengals to worry about. As long as they are able to continue to string strong play together (and not have injuries slow them down), they have the pieces to move up this list.

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have been the biggest beneficiary of a struggling Packers team so far, and they were able to hold off a pesky Arizona team desperate for a win. As long as Kirk Cousins keeps playing winning football and Justin Jefferson is heavily featured, this team has the looks of a strong NFC contender.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Coming out on top in a battle of the unexpected teams is icing on the cake for the Seahawks, as their Week 8 win over the New York Giants showed that they too can hang with the best of them. Unselfish team play is what got them to this point, and it will take them as far as they want to go with it.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Sharing a bye week with the Chiefs is a nice way to recoup, and the Los Angeles Chargers certainly do need to get Keenan Allen healthy. With a Falcons-Niners-Chiefs stretch upcoming, this team needs all hands on deck moving forward.

9. New York Giants

As unfortunate as their loss to Seattle was, the Giants have put together one of the more unexpected seasons up to this point. Daniel Jones may have struggled Sunday, but this team has built itself up in a way that they can easily bounce back moving forward.

10. Miami Dolphins

Facing a 27-17 deficit coming out of the half, the Miami Dolphins decided they wanted to win in Week 8, holding the Detroit Lions to no points in the second half. Supported by strong performances by Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill, this offense looks incredibly strong under Mike McDaniel and gives them a top-10 spot in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings.

11. New York Jets

Most years, a loss to the New England Patriots would be expected by the Jets, but this is one of those years where the table should be flipped. After a questionable loss marred by poor Zach Wilson decision-making (3 INTs), the Jets need to get a few things fixed before their next game.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

The bad news is that Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss some time, but the good news is that they already have a WR1 in Tee Higgins. With Joe Burrow improving and the offense as a whole looking stronger, this team looks ready to make its move past its early-season struggles. If the Bengals struggle without Chase, then you could see them fall in the NFL Power Rankings, but they are talented enough to make sure that doesn’t happen.

13. San Francisco 49ers

A strong showing across the final three quarters propelled San Francisco to another divisional win, this time over the struggling Los Angeles Rams. Christian McCaffrey ended up catching, running, and throwing a TD, so it’s fair to say he is more than up to speed on the offensive play calls. Expect the Niners to enter into the top 10 of the NFL Power Rankings if they continue to play this way.

14. Tennessee Titans

Has Derrick Henry finally gotten back to the type of running back we know? Having run for over 200 yards against the Texans AGAIN certainly makes it seem like it, but Ryan Tannehill’s health makes this a shaky rank — check back in next week to see if rookie Malik Willis can do enough if Tannehill misses more time.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are plenty of things going wrong for the Buccaneers, one of which has been Tom Brady’s play (and his personal life). While he looked fine Thursday (325 passing yards, 1 TD), the team just cannot keep up. Sitting near the middle of these Week 9 NFL Power Rankings is a safe spot for this team, until they figure things out.

16. New England Patriots

Even with Mac Jones starting, the Patriots have a QB controversy brewing, and Jones did nothing to quell those swirling rumors Sunday. The offense struggles enough without issues at QB and will continue to with both Jones and Bailey Zappe not getting full buy-in from the coaching staff.

17. Arizona Cardinals

The newest Call of Duty game just came out, but we surprisingly got a decent performance out of Kyler Murray. The potential for this team is there, but their consistent performance smells of needing a new leader at the helm. The biggest thing working in their favor is that the entire NFC West has been nothing but average so far.

18. Los Angeles Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams earned their fourth loss of the year, and a 14-point performance is quite the disappointing output after looking strong in the first half against the rival Niners. Making matters worse, Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late — an unfortunate capper for the Rams and their misfortunes.

19. Green Bay Packers

At this point in the season, the Green Bay Packers have been one of the hardest teams to predict for the NFL Power Rankings — and their season just got worse after their SNF loss to the Bills. Having still never recorded a regular-season win in Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers has a ton of soul-searching to do to salvage anything.

20. Denver Broncos

Maybe those mid-flight calisthenics were what the Denver Broncos needed from Russell Wilson, although it is unlikely. The desperate Broncos came up with a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but there were still plenty of issues to be concerned about in the win.

21. Atlanta Falcons

An overtime win over a bad Carolina Panthers team doesn’t send a vote of confidence to the organization, but a win is a win at the end of the day. Kyle Pitts finally showed a glimmer of how he should be used in this offense, so there’s that at least.

22. Indianapolis Colts

While it may only be one start, Sam Ehlinger probably is not the right choice for the Colts as their future QB. A sad loss to the Commanders really does make this team look even worse, but at least Jonathan Taylor was able to overcome his ankle injury.

23. Carolina Panthers

PJ Walker looked like a super competent QB against the Falcons, and his Hail Mary connection with DJ Moore with time winding down certainly was impressive. But a miscue by Moore by taking his helmet off on the field made the extra point attempt tougher, which was missed, sending this game into overtime and resulting in an eventual OT loss.

24. Chicago Bears

While allowing Dallas to put up 49 points is naturally bad, it was the QB play of Justin Fields that should give this fan base some hope. This season likely will not amount to anything, but at least Fields has begun to ascend into that franchise QB he was drafted to be.

25. Washington Commanders

What do we have here — a win! Taylor Heinicke willed this team to a win (which gave him more pocket change), keeping them in the NFC Wild Card race. Heinicke has been in this role before and excels being the underdog, so at least this fan base has something to cheer for.

26. Detroit Lions

A strong first-half performance was supported by a goose-egg performance in the second half against the Dolphins, unfortunately leading to yet another loss. Welcoming D’Andre Swift back into the lineup was certainly nice, but besides that there truly were no good takeaways from this game for Detroit.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nothing like flying across the pond just to lose to Mr. Unlimited — the Jacksonville Jaguars are baaaaaaack. A disappointing loss continues their fall from grace after their strong start to the year, and don’t expect things to turn around for Jacksonville anytime soon.

28. New Orleans Saints

Whether their win over LV makes them the better team or not is irrelevant at this point, because both the Raiders and Saints have been struggling this year. With Andy Dalton keeping the starting QB role, we finally saw Alvin Kamara find the end zone.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Pretty hard to win a game if Davante Adams only has three yards on the day, and the Las Vegas Raiders were somehow shut out by the struggling Saints. With no real offensive identity to speak of, it’s safe to say the Raiders will not be threatening any teams in the AFC anytime soon.

30. Cleveland Browns

It is an impressive feat to only have two wins on the year and still not be the worst team in your own division, so congratulations to the Cleveland Browns. A MNF matchup with the Bengals does not make for a good Week 8 for Cleveland, and their offensive numbers paint an efficient picture as to why they have struggled.

31. Pittsburgh Steelers

This team is going through some real growing pains, and they likely will not see a return on their investment until next season at the earliest. But rest assured Steelers fans, Kenny Pickett is rounding into that future QB option he was drafted to be.

32. Houston Texans

Really should not be any surprise which team is at the bottom of the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings — the Houston Texans, who fell to the Titans. With no defined outcome of their future and plenty of work left to do, it’s just another season at the bottom of the barrel for Houston in 2022.