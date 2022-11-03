NFL Week 9 will kick off on Thursday night as the Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with Week 9 predictions and picks for every game on the schedule.

Last week was a wild week of football that saw both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady suffer bad losses in prime-time action. The Chargers and Chiefs are back after bye weeks, while the Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, and Broncos are on a bye this week.

Let’s get right to the predictions, odds, and picks for each game on the NFL slate for Week 9.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NFL odds.

NFL Week 9 Predictions, Odds, Picks

Philadelphia Eagles (-14) at Houston Texans

The Eagles are dominating the NFC and do not seem to be slowing down whatsoever. They travel to Houston on a short week facing the 1-5-1 Texans. Houston is 3-3-1 ATS and Philadelphia is 5-2. Don’t think that because this spread is at -14 that the Eagles won’t cover. They should roll through the Texans, who scored just 10 points last week.

Pick: Eagles 31-13

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

The Bolts are coming off of a much-needed bye and are still banged up as they head to Atlanta. They could very well be without Keenan Allen once again, and Mike Williams will be out for the next four weeks. JC Jackson’s season is over as the secondary has become a problem for LA. The Falcons could very well upset the Chargers as they have won two of their last three games.

Pick: Falcons 27-24

Miami Dolphins (-5) at Chicago Bears

The Dolphins won the trade deadline by acquiring DE Bradley Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins are poised to make some noise during the second half of the season and have a good chance to cover this spread on Sunday. Chicago allowed 49 points to the Dallas Cowboys, and you would have to think the Dolphins’ speedy offense can match it or at least get close.

Pick: Dolphins 38-23

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)

The Panthers fought hard all the way to the end in the overtime loss to the Falcons. Over the last two weeks, this team has shown a lot of heart when everyone counted them out. The Panthers have scored 58 points combined in the two games without Christian McCaffrey. The Bengals are coming off of a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns and do not have star Ja’Marr Chase. Don’t be shocked if the Panthers sneak a backdoor cover on the Bengals on Sunday.

Pick: Bengals 24-17

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

The Packers could not stop the dominant Bills on the road on Sunday Night Football. Not many teams have been able to contain them, but the Packers’ defense did a better job than most. This seems like a matchup ARod can finally get going against, so expect to see vintage Rodgers in a divisional battle on Sunday. The Lions have allowed 84 points in their last three games combined.

Pick: Packers 27-21

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-4.5)

The Colts do not look like a professional football team at times, yet they are somehow manageable at 3-4-1. They head to Foxborough where they have not had much success in years past. Jonathon Taylor is questionable, and don’t expect it to be a high-scoring affair. The Patriots should sneak by with a win and a cover in this one.

Pick: Patriots 23-15

Buffalo Bills (-12.5) at New York Jets

The Bills are coming off a huge win over the Packers last Sunday night. This is a large spread that seems doable for the Bills, yet the Jets have shown that they can keep games close for a majority of the season. Nobody predicted the Jets to be 5-3 right now and have just one fewer win than the Bills. However, Zach Wilson looked very bad against the Patriots, and the Bills have a chance to eat him alive. Buffalo covers on the road.

Pick: Bills 38-17

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at Washington Commanders

The Vikings also had a successful trade deadline by bringing in tight end T.J. Hockenson. He’s an elite player who brings red-zone value to the Vikings, who already have three elite playmakers. Minnesota is now stacked at just about every position on the field and has a real chance to make a run this winter. Washington is coming off a win over the Colts and has a shot to upset the Vikings on Sunday. I don’t think it happens as the Vikings’ new-look offense will show out.

Pick: Vikings 34-20

Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Raiders got blown out by the Saints 24-0 last week and had their worst game of the season. It has been a rough year for the Raiders, but they have a shot at bouncing back with a win over the 2-6 Jags. Jacksonville started the year off hot with two wins in three weeks, but it has been a rough show since. The Raiders should sneak out of Florida with a tight win and cover.

Pick: Raiders 24-17

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Seattle is making some noise out of the NFC West. Geno Smith is leading this team that clearly isn’t afraid of who they face. The Seahawks have won three straight games and don’t seem to be slowing down at all. The Cardinals struggled against the Vikings last week, and I can see them losing at home to the Hawks. DeAndre Hopkins played very well in his return and has to be a factor for the Cardinals if they want a chance to win.

Pick: Seahawks 28-27

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

The Rams almost had a scare in trash time last week when Cooper Kupp injured himself. He is currently questionable for Sunday but is expected to play. The Rams and Bucs are both a mess right now after being the top two NFC teams last season. Tampa Bay is dealing with injuries and couldn’t get things going against the Ravens last week. Expect this to be a low-scoring game where the Bucs barely edge it out.

Pick: Buccaneers 24-17

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

The Titans are set to face the Chiefs on SNF this week. After scoring just 17 against the Texans, there is a lot of concern for the offense. Malik Willis started his first game in the NFL and passed just 10 times for 55 yards and an INT. Ryan Tannehill is currently questionable. Expect another heavy run game plan from the Titans as they will try and eat the clock away from the Chiefs. These teams have battled it out in years past, and it has been pretty even so far. The Chiefs should win at home, but I expect the Titans to cover.

Pick: Chiefs 27-21

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints

Both of these teams played well in Week 8. They face off on MNF in New Orleans to finish off NFL Week 9, and it will be the second straight prime-time game for the Ravens. The Ravens are slightly favored and improved the defense right before the trade deadline. Baltimore brought in linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears to add to the legendary list of linebackers from that franchise. The Saints have really figured out their offense, so this game should be a good one. The Ravens should cover this -2.5 spread.

Pick: Ravens 28-24