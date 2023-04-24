Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches on Thursday, the trade talks between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers are heating up again. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the trade should come sooner rather than later.

"This is the time that an Aaron Rodgers deal to the Jets should get done.. I wouldn't say they're close but it does seem like it's gonna be able to get worked out"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NZkpcRMntg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

“Presumably, there would be a Friday pick that would be involved in this trade…if Rodgers contract is adjusted, which I know he has talked about on your show, it would probably have to be done in advance of that, so I’m not sure if this something that can be done on the clock…it is a this week thing.”

In terms of compensation and what would work best for both teams, a trade being finalized this week looks like the best option for both the Jets and the Packers. The Packers will likely be targeting the Jets Friday pick, so Rapoport is on the money in that a trade would have to be done before that.

It is just another chapter in the long saga that has unfolded this summer between the Jets and the Packers and the always controversial Aaron Rodgers. Ever since Rodgers made it clear that he intends to play for the Jets, he has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. However, that hasn’t stopped his name from being mentioned regularly by NFL Media pundits.

The Packers, Jets, and Aaron Rodgers will be back in a constant media cycle this week, and expect a trade to get done at some point involving the three before the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday.