As the Chicago Bears look to flip the switch on the 2024 season, they must cut ties with some players on their current roster. With Ben Johnson taking over as the head coach for the Bears in 2025, he will construct the roster with players he wants on the team. While Ryan Poles and company might've brought some of these players in over the years, Johnson has a strong say as head coach in those who stay and leave. And with free agency looming, these players could be cut candidates for the Bears heading into the 2025 NFL offseason.

Now, with roster spots being as limited as they are, some players might get the short end of the stick, facing the possibility of getting released.

If they don't fit with what Johnson is building in Chicago, then it's not meant to be.

Considering the Bears' recent success, however, it's fair to say their roster isn't overly full of blue-chip talent.

And with Johnson looking to take over the NFC North, the Bears' roster needs a bit of an overhaul.

So, without further ado, which player is first on the Bears' short-list of roster cut candidates?

Bears cut candidate No. 1: Gerald Everett, TE

Early into the 2024 free agency window, the Bears signed tight end Gerald Everett after seven seasons in the NFL.

Everett was selected 44th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, where he'd spend four seasons.

After four years with the Rams, Everett stayed in the NFC West, spending one season with the Seattle Seahawks before making a move to the Los Angeles Chargers from 2022 to 2023.

That takes us to 2024, where he'd sign with the Bears, having his least productive season in the NFL by a significant margin.

Over the course of 17 games, Everett hauled in just eight receptions for 36 yards.

That's it. That's roughly an average of two yards per game.

In all seriousness, the Lions had two non-skill players catch passes this season: Dan Skipper (offensive tackle) and Jared Goff (quarterback). Their combined stat line was two receptions for 16 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, that doesn't necessarily rival Everett's 2024 season, but they brought in two more touchdowns than Everett did through six fewer receptions.

So, although he signed a two-year contract worth $12 million, the Bears should consider terminating that contract. If they do, the Bears save $5.5 million, making it a seemingly simple decision for those in charge.

And with Cole Kmet holding the TE1 spot firmly, the Bears can find someone to fill in the backup role through free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bears cut candidate No. 2: DeMarcus Walker, DE

Once the 2024 season concluded, it was clear that the Bears' defensive front wasn't good enough. This portion of Chicago's defense needs a true re-tooling, as they ranked 24th in pass-rush win rate and 28th in run-stop win rate in 2024.

While they have Montez Sweat on one side, his 2024 stats didn't really match the money he got paid.

After signing a four-year $98 million contract with the Bears in Nov. 2023, Sweat is among the highest-paid edge rushers in the league.

Although Sweat has a big 2025 ahead of him to make up for a lackluster 2024 season, Walker might be someone Johnson doesn't have in his future plans.

Walker is a pretty obvious roster cut, as the Bears would save $5.3 million by releasing him in the offseason.

In his second season in Chicago after signing a three-year, $21 million contract, the Bears could get out early by releasing him in the 2025 NFL offseason, clearing a fair chunk of cap space.

Considering Walker ended the season with three-and-a-half sacks after starting all 17 games, it's clear that Chicago can do better on the edge.

Whether it be the free agent options or the 2025 NFL Draft, there are better edge rushers out there.

Chicago also has upcoming second-year edge rusher Austin Booker, who many were impressed by when he saw the field.

But with back-to-back seasons of low production from Walker, the Bears should move on from him in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Bears cut candidate No. 3: Cairo Santos, K

Now, while this might come as a surprise, there's a valid reason for releasing Cairo Santos.

Yes, Santos nailed the walk-off 51-yard field goal to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

However, many Bears fans would be lying if they said they were confident in Santos making that kick before it happened.

Throughout his time with the Bears, Santos has been a very accurate kicker, however, he's struggled from deep.

And in the modern NFL, a kicker should be relatively consistent from around 55 yards.

Santos' longest field goal in 2024 was 54 yards, ranking sixth-lowest in the NFL.

Ironically, the Philadelphia Eagles (50) and Kansas City Chiefs (53) were the lowest and second-lowest, meaning it might not matter how far your kicker can launch it.

It could also be a stat showing that neither of those teams have to attempt 55-yard field goals because their offenses are so talented.

Regardless, having a kicker who can nail deep field goals is important, and the Bears simply don't have a big-leg kicker in Santos.

From 50+ yards in his entire 11-year career, Santos is just 29-of-44, coming in at around 66% accuracy from long range.

Along with his leg being less powerful, it affects the way opponents plan against him. In 2024 alone, the Bears led the league with three blocked field goals.

In the first meeting between the Bears and Packers in 2024, Santos' kick got blocked, and Green Bay's defenders even said they recognized his kicks were a lower trajectory.

So, if it's obvious enough that other teams are finding ways to counter his leg at 46 yards, it's time the Bears move on.

If Chicago says goodbye to Santos, they save $2.1 million, making it another rather simple decision financially.

Although he had his highs in Chicago over the years, if the Bears really want to be a juggernaut in the NFC North, they must be solid on all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams.

Cutting Santos and replacing him with a more powerful leg is a decision Johnson and the Bears will likely make in the 2025 NFL offseason.