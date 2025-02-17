After a season that earned them a spot in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, the Green Bay Packers aren't a team without needs. All rosters have some type of need — maybe aside from the Philadelphia Eagles — and the Packers are certainly one of those teams. However, they have their bright spots, too, considering the fact that they had an 11-6 season, finishing third in a competitive NFC North. Free agency can address some of those needs, but the Packers will need a strong 2025 NFL Draft — and user-submitted mock drafts — to remain one of the more competent teams in the NFC.

With an offense that averaged over 370 yards and 27 points per game in 2024, some could argue that the Packers' offense is fine the way it is.

However, in a comment by Josh Jacobs, he didn't think the Packers' receivers were good enough, per 97.3 The Game on X.

“I think personally we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already,” Jacobs said. “Somebody that we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.”

Now, when dissecting the Packers' receiver room, Jacobs might have a point.

For a team that threw for over 220 yards per game in 2024, their leading receiver — Jayden Reed — had just 857 yards and six touchdowns.

While that's not a bad season, per se, it isn't the season of a true No. 1 alpha-type receiver.

Along with Reed's lackluster season as the Packers' top receiver, Christian Watson faced another significant injury, making his return timetable uncertain.

Considering these needs within Green Bay's offense, there's a reason the Packers are linked to receivers after requesting a trade — like Cooper Kupp.

And in the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, the system accounted for their need at receiver, doing something the Packers haven't done since the 2002 NFL Draft.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFF's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks.

Packers No. 23 pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

For a team that's opted for defensive playmakers in the first round of their last 20 or so drafts, the Packers select their first round-one receiver since Javon Walker, a receiver out of Florida State. That year, the Packers had the 20th pick, landing similarly to the selection Green Bay has this time around.

And, according to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, Jordan Love gets a potential No. 1 receiver in Matthew Golden from Texas.

In three years of college football, Golden stayed within his home state of Texas for all three seasons. However, he didn't play for the same team all three years.

Golden began playing college at Houston, spending two seasons there.

In those two seasons, Golden didn't account for many yards, but he had a nose for the end zone.

2022: 11 games, 38 receptions, 584 yards, 7 TDs

2023: 9 games, 38 receptions, 404 yards, 6 TDs

Golden had his true breakout season in 2024, however, after transferring to Texas for his third and final year of college football, declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft following his impressive campaign.

Golden appeared in 16 games for the Longhorns, finishing the season with 58 receptions, 987 yards, and nine scores, tying for the SEC leader in touchdown receptions.

As a deep-ball speedster, the Texas receiver's skillset could very well translate to the NFL.

Similarly to two Texas receivers from the 2024 NFL Draft — Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell — Golden is a deep-ball threat due to his exceptional speed and ball-tracking.

However, at 6-foot-0 and 194 pounds, he gets bullied by physical corners at times, especially against press coverage.

But, with the Packers needing a true speedster following Watson's murky 2025 injury update, the Packers could strike gold with this pick — pun intended.

Packers No. 55 pick: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Next up in PFF's Mock Draft Simulation, the Packers switch to defense, pairing rookie standout Edgerrin Cooper with UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Now, the first thing about Schwesinger is that he is a traditionally smaller linebacker.

He's listed at 6-foot-2 and weighs 225 pounds, coming in about 10-to-15 pounds lighter than most linebackers in the NFL.

However, as Green Bay learned with Cooper — who's 6-foot-2, 229 pounds — size doesn't dictate success at the linebacker position in the NFL.

The Packers drafted Cooper at a similar spot in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they're one of the 32 teams not kicking themselves for passing on him.

Now, as a smaller linebacker, Schwesinger has obstacles ahead of him when transferring to the NFL, but he has the toolkit to do so effectively.

Not only is he efficient at playing downhill, but his abilities in the coverage game are impressive, too.

As a three-year player at UCLA, Schwesinger originally walked on to the Bruins' football team, eventually earning a spot as a team captain in 2024. In his last season with UCLA, Schwesinger played in 12 games, leading all of Division I with 90 solo tackles, totaling 136 tackles in 2024.

Schwesinger also had four sacks and two interceptions, showing a multi-faceted skillset.

Considering the Packers' Wild Card loss to the Eagles, their defense was a bit lackluster, making the addition of quality defenders in the 2025 offseason a key point — aside from receivers.

So, although he might not be the biggest guy, it's fair to say that the PFF Mock Draft Simulator has Packers fans relatively excited about the 2025 NFL Draft.

Packers No. 87 pick: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

In the third and final pick made by the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, the Packers dip back into the receiver pool, selecting Tre Harris out of Ole Miss.

Now, while this pick would likely brighten the mood of every Packers fan during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, it's one of those picks that doesn't appear too likely.

In fact, the Packers could use their first-round pick on Harris and not get many complaints. Maybe that's a bit high, but for a team that needs a physically gifted receiver to be a No. 1, Harris fits that bill almost perfectly.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Harris is a nearly prototypical receiver build.

While the NFL doesn't see as many true X receivers as it once did, Harris lives in that happy place of not too tall to lose play speed and not too short to lose physicality.

Beginning his college football days at Louisiana Tech, Harris would spend three seasons with the Bulldogs, having his first highly productive season in 2022.

That season, Harris caught 65 passes for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns, showing his talent is worthy of more recognition.

After the 2022 season, Harris transferred to Ole Miss, remaining a productive receiver at the Division I level.

He would go on to post his first 1,000-yard season in 2024, appearing in just eight games.

Now, one reason teams could be worried about Harris is his injury history — especially in 2024.

While he still played in 12 games during the 2023 season, he battled a knee injury on and off, keeping him from playing at 100% for most of the year.

And after his 2024 season started hot, Harris suffered a groin injury, forcing him to miss over a month. Then, once he did make his anticipated return, he re-aggravated the injury that game, causing him to miss the rest of the 2024 season.

So, although he proved to be a wildly productive receiver at the college level, there is one part of his game to be worried about: the injuries.

If the Packers had a 2025 NFL Draft class that started with these three players, very few fans would be upset, especially with the investment at receiver. However, with two receivers in the first three rounds, the Packers better have addressed other needs in free agency.