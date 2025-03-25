It wasn't a strong ending for the Green Bay Packers in 2024, losing their Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, how can the Packers upgrade for the upcoming season with the bulk of the 2025 NFL free agency window in the rear-view mirror? There's the 2025 NFL Draft in exactly a month, but are there ways to ensure a better roster before then? Well, the Packers could make an offseason trade, but who could be a realistic target for them?

Great question, but to figure out their best plan of action following the first phase of free agency, it's important to see what kind of offseason moves the Packers made.

Without knowing that, it's more difficult to realize their biggest needs. So, how did Green Bay improve via free agency?

Packers' 2025 notable free agency moves

In total, the Packers weren't too active in free agency. So, although their 2024 season ended in disappointment, the Packers didn't feel the need to spend big in free agency to improve in 2025.

In fact, Green Bay's biggest moves were signing an offensive guard to replace Josh Myers or replacing Eric Stokes with Nate Hobbs with neither player being a true replacement.

Packers sign OG Aaron Banks to 4-year, $77 million contract

With the loss of Josh Myers to free agency, the Packers needed a new interior offensive lineman. However, one thing they'll miss with Myers is versatility.

Banks played five total snaps as a right guard in his NFL career, with all 2,963 of his other reps at left guard. Myers could play either guard or center, making him a bit more of a valuable asset. But, if Banks can play at a high level at left guard, he could be worth the extra cash.

Packers sign CB Nate Hobbs to 4-year, $48 million contract

Although the Packers faired well against the pass in 2024, their need for cornerback help is apparent. Jaire Alexander could get traded before the draft, and they lost Eric Stokes in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a nutshell, the Packers signed Nate Hobbs to come into Green Bay's defense as a slot corner, with the Packers still possibly needing two outside defenders. This was a slightly confusing move for Green Bay.

Packers sign WR Mecole Hardman to 1-year contract (unknown details)

With their need for a No. 1 receiver, the Packers added another supplemental piece to their receiving corps, signing Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal.

Although the contract details aren't known, it was likely a small-money deal to give Jordan Love another speedy weapon. However, they still lack a No. 1 option.

Packers' biggest needs heading into 2025

WR, EDGE, CB

Even as a team that ended the regular season 11-6 in 2024, the Packers aren't a team free of needs. A crucial factor in their Wild Card loss could've been injuries, but what stands out even more about the 2025 season is Green Bay's lack of offensive weapons.

After tearing his ACL against the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale, Christian Watson's 2025 outlook isn't too promising.

Along with Watson, the Packers have a group of receivers who all live within the same tier: good, not great. Even Packers players think they need a true No. 1 receiver.

On top of needing a proven receiver, the Packers really need help in the pass rush aspect of their defense. Lukas Van Ness — the 13th overall pick in 2023 — has combined for seven sacks across his first two seasons in the league. As a top-15 pick, those numbers simply aren't good enough. But, with Trey Hendrickson as seemingly the only edge worth trading for in the 2025 NFL offseason — after Myles Garrett's trade market dried up following his historic contract with the Cleveland Browns — there's one last position the Packers should trade for.

If Alexander gets traded, the Packers' cornerback room will be a barren wasteland.

LCB: Jaire Alexanders (possibly gone by the 2025 regular season)

Jaire Alexanders (possibly gone by the 2025 regular season) RCB: Keisean Nixon

Keisean Nixon NB: Nate Hobbs

Looking at this group — especially if Alexander gets dealt — the Packers could be in trouble. Not only are they bad at rushing the passer, but they'd be poorly equipped to defend the pass.

So, if the Packers could realistically trade for one player in the 2025 NFL offseason, it should be Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson.

Amik Robertson might be perfect trade target for Packers

Considering the likelihood that Alexander doesn't return in 2025, the Packers need a top cornerback who can play on the outside.

While Robertson lined up more in the slot for the Lions in 2024, he can play outside — or the wide corner.

2020: 1 snap wide; 29 snaps slot

1 snap wide; 29 snaps slot 2021: 98 snaps wide; 11 snaps slot

98 snaps wide; 11 snaps slot 2022: 360 snaps wide; 283 snaps slot

360 snaps wide; 283 snaps slot 2023: 506 snaps wide; 100 snaps slot

506 snaps wide; 100 snaps slot 2024: 188 snaps wide; 409 snaps slot

After calculating his snap counts per position throughout his career, he's played 1,153 snaps on the outside and 832 in the slot. Now, while the Packers need more help on the outside, versatility is a great trait to have as an NFL player. The more opportunities a player has to play, the better. And with the ability to bounce across in the secondary, there's a greater opportunity to see the field more.

All-in-all, Robertson fits the Packers' need at cornerback pretty well.

As a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2020, Robertson spent his first four seasons in the NFL with Las Vegas. Then, Robertson tested free agency, signing with the Lions ahead of the 2024 season.

With the Lions, Robertson ended the year with zero interceptions, but he had a career-high three forced fumbles in his one season under Dan Campbell with the Lions.

So, with a solid year on an NFC contender, why would the Lions want to trade away their versatile cornerback?

That's a great question.

Why would Lions trade Amik Robertson to Packers?

In the NFL, keeping a roster full of talent is difficult. With high salary demands from players who might not deserve it — or just not having the money to pay each player what they deserve — teams are sometimes forced to move on from players who they'd probably like to keep.

For the Lions, Amik Robertson might be one of those players.

Following the completion of the 2025 season, here are all the top Lions players who are set to become free agents:

DE Aidan Hutchinson (could sign fifth-year option)

WR Jameson Williams

S Kerby Joseph

LB Alex Anzalone

CB Amik Robertson

Of those five names, Robertson seems the least likely to be brought back, especially after the Lions signed DJ Reed in free agency.

So — although it might be tough to trade him to an in-division team like the Packers — the Lions can't worry about the team they're trading to. If the compensation fits what the Lions want for him, it shouldn't be a big deal to trade Robertson to the Packers.

In a sense, it gives the Packers what they need to remain competitive while allowing the Lions to avoid putting themselves in a tough spot with cap space.

Is trading for Amik Robertson a move that'll send the Packers home with a Lombardi Trophy? Who knows, but it's a move that certainly makes the Packers' defense better in a key area.