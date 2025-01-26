The New Orleans Saints’ search for a new head coach continues after a number of the hiring cycle’s top candidates have already found jobs. The Saints have pivoted to former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who’s set to interview with the team next week. However, New Orleans is also hoping to meet with Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

While the Saints are interested in Kingsbury, it’s unclear if Kingsbury is interested in the Saints. The former Arizona Cardinals’ head coach has yet to decide if he’ll take an interview with New Orleans, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill on X.

Kingsbury’s focus is on the Commanders’ upcoming NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s not expected to consider other coaching options until Washington’s season is over, according to Underhill.

After a rough start in the NFL with the Cardinals, Kingsbury is not in a hurry to take another head coaching job. He’s done well to rebuild his reputation as an offensive expert in his first season as the Commanders’ OC following a failed run in Arizona. Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a 28-37-1 record over four years with the team.

Will Kliff Kingsbury leave the Commanders for the Saints’ HC job?

Kingsbury spent a year with the USC Trojans as an offensive analyst before returning to the NFL as Washington’s offensive coordinator. Along with first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, Kingsbury led a resurgent Commanders squad. Washington boasted the seventh-ranked overall offense and finished as the fifth-best scoring unit in 2024, averaging 28.5 points per game.

Kingsbury is preparing for Washington’s first Conference Championship Game since 1991. And any potential coaching opportunities he’s earned through his rebound in D.C. will have to wait until after the season.

Assuming the Commanders advance to the Super Bowl, the Saints may not be able to wait that long. The team was interested in hiring Aaron Glenn as its next head coach but the former defensive coordinator opted to take the New York Jets’ job instead.

Now the Saints are considering McCarthy as well as Joe Brady and Kellen Moore, who are both preparing for Championship weekend. New Orleans fired head coach Dennis Allen after a Week 9 loss to the Panthers. However, the team retained longtime GM Mickey Loomis. So, whichever candidate takes the Saints’ head coach job will inherit a roster in need of a rebuild as well as an entrenched general manager who’s been with the team since 2002.