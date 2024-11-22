The rich keep getting richer as Oregon football has added another major recruit to its 2025 recruiting class. Dan Lanning's program just clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game after escaping Madison, Wisconsin, with a tight road victory and now continues to win off the field. As Dillon Gabriel and company march closer toward a College Football Playoff berth, 5-star wideout Dakorien Moore officially shut down his recruitment.

Moore, the fourth-ranked player in the country, has officially committed to Oregon, according to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett. The Duncanville High School receiver is now the top offensive prospect in Dan Lanning's sixth-ranked recruiting class for next year. Moore chose the Ducks over other elite programs such as Texas and LSU.

Oregon football's momentum continues in its first year in the Big Ten

Oregon football has had a phenomenal first year in the Big Ten. The Ducks have not lost a game and have had some impressive performances throughout the season. To this point, their signature win has come against No. 2 Ohio State, a team that the Ducks could see in a few weeks in Indianapolis.

One key to the program's success this year has been balance and consistency. For example, Oregon's offense is putting up 33.9 points a game. That stat isn't among the highest in the nation, yet the Ducks have put up 30 or more points in all but two of their eleven wins this year. The only game where Dan Lanning's team put up less than 20 points was in Saturday's comeback win over Wisconsin. The defense has been more of a strength for the Ducks, as this unit has given up 15.7 points per game, ninth in the country.

Dillon Gabriel and company, ultimately, are not blowing out teams. Yet, the star QB, running back Jordan James, and the vaunted Ducks' defense have consistently controlled games from start to finish. Thanks to this strategy, Oregon football is now the only team that has practically locked up a playoff spot.

Looking ahead, Dan Lanning's program has one more regular-season game before the Big Ten championship. That last matchup comes against the Ducks' old rival, Washington, on November 30. “The Border War” will take place in Eugene as Dillon Gabriel plays his last game at Autzen Stadium. The Big Ten championship will then take place on December 7. This Saturday's top-5 clash between Indiana and Ohio State will likely determine Oregon's opponent.

Should the Ducks defeat the Huskies, they will probably be the one-seed or the five-seed in the inaugural twelve-team bracket. Of course, that seed will depend on December 7's result. Either way, both those spots in the College Football Playoff would put this program in a great position to make a deep run and potentially win its first national championship in school history.

Overall, a lot is riding on this season for Dan Lanning's program. However, the addition of Dakorien Moore shores up a potential weakness for next year's squad. Oregon football next year will lose three of its four leaders in receiving yards, including star senior wideouts Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden. Therefore, Moore will join an elite program that will expect him to contribute immediately. A scenario that someone of Moore's talent should thrive in.