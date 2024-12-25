Pacman Jones is the latest to weigh in on the drama surrounding Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee. Jones, who hosts The Pacman Jones Show, discussed how he believes Dez Bryant should sit this one out.

“I don't have no advice for Travis Hunter,” said Jones of the Heisman Trophy winner. “I don't understand how in the f-ck somebody else have advice about what they f-ck he like. This is what he like. Y'all don't know what this lady is doing to him behind closed doors. Y'all don't know how she please him. Obviously, he's pleased. I've never seen grown f-cking athletes that goes to Twitter and talk about another player relationship.”

Jones went on speaking about how he thinks that the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver should just leave Hunter's relationship alone due to his past. “I don't even know if Dez have a girl. Dez my boy, but like come on Dez shut the f-ck up. You don't know nothing about relationships. I don't even know what relationships you been in. I haven't seen too many women come out.”

Hunter's teammate, Shedeur Sanders, came to his defense amid all of the backlash he has received in the past week.

“All y'all athletes, entertainers, artists, etc. if y'all genuine trying to hollaat trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool,” Sanders tweeted.

Travis Hunter and fiancée Leanna Lenee drama

Hunter and Lenee have been the topic of discussion over the past week due to the media personality's comments about the Colorado Buffaloes player not being her “type.” In a now-disabled video, Lenee discussed that Hunter's physical appearance was not the reason behind her comment.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

That however wasn't the only issue that made headlines in the past week, an alleged DM exchange from 2020 between Lenee and an unidentified man also went viral as well as a video of her dancing with a man. It's been reported that Hunter and Lenee started their relationship in 2022 so the DM exchange might not be a warrant for controversy however, shortly after the video resurfaced, Lenee and Hunter deactivated their social media accounts.