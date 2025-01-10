Once this Wild Card matchup was re-located due to the wildfires in California, the Los Angeles Rams — and Matthew Stafford, specifically — were dealt one more tough blow, as receiver Demarcus Robinson got charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI, per TMZ Sports.

Hours after the Rams' loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, Robinson got arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Now, months later, Robinson was charged criminally.

Following the news, McVay met with reporters, strongly endorsing Robinson's character.

“I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart,” McVay said, “and never would have any ill intentions, and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about.”

Although he's facing criminal charges, Robinson is still expected to play against the Vikings on Monday night.

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson expected to play vs. Vikings despite criminal charges

Following six years with the Chiefs after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 before joining the Rams in 2023.

In his two seasons with the Rams, 2024 has been much more productive than the year before.

2023: 16 games (4 starts), 26 receptions, 371 yards, 4 TDs

2024: 17 games (17 starts), 31 receptions, 505 yards, 7 TDs

Given Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua's injuries throughout 2024, Robinson's increased productivity makes sense.

Robinson had his best season to date in 2024, setting a career-high in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Before the 2024 season, Robinson never eclipsed 500 yards receiving, nor did he score more than four touchdowns in a season. Well, that's until 2024, when Robinson earned a true starting spot on the Rams' offense.

Though injuries to Kupp and Nacua helped Robinson see the field more, he and Stafford had a true connection this season, assisting the Rams in making their fifth playoff run under McVay.

With the playoffs quickly approaching, this is just one more thing on the Rams' minds heading into Monday night against the Vikings.

And considering all the distractions of a regular playoff game, the Rams must stay focused this week as they look to hand the Vikings a first-round loss in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.