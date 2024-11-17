The Baltimore Ravens overcame the late-game heroics of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase and hung on for a huge win in Week 10 after the Cincinnati Bengals failed on a two-point conversion attempt down 35-34 with 38 seconds remaining. Despite getting a crucial victory over a divisional foe, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was disgusted by the Ravens’ defense.

On Saturday, the NFL gave Humphrey something else to be disgusted by, as the league issued two fines to the veteran defender. Humphrey was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness and $11,255 for a facemask, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X. In all, the Ravens’ Pro Bowl corner owes the league $33,766 for his Week 10 infractions.

The unnecessary roughness / use of helmet fine was for a late hit on Burrow that left the Bengals’ QB in serious pain. Humphrey came unencumbered from the blind side and delivered a bruising blow to Burrow’s ribs that had the quarterback wincing. Despite hitting Burrow well after the ball was released, Humphrey wasn’t flagged for roughing the quarterback on the play. But the league has weighed in and the rib shot will cost the eighth-year veteran $22,511.

Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey takes a vicious hit to the wallet

The NFL also got the Ravens’ defensive back for a facemask on Cincinnati wideout Andrei Iosivas. That infraction came during an action-packed fourth quarter. The two teams combined to score 34 points in the game’s final 15 minutes as Lamar Jackson had a career-best fourth quarter.

The Ravens needed Jackson to perform at an MVP level as the defense allowed Burrow to throw for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Chase made NFL history with his otherworldly 11-reception, 264-yard, three-touchdown game as he now has the most yards by a receiver against one opponent in a single season with 457 total receiving yards in his two matchups against the Ravens in 2024.

While Baltimore is used to relying on a dominant defense, the team is 27th overall in yards allowed this season, giving up 367.9 total yards per game. And the Ravens are dead last in the league against the pass, allowing 294.9 yards through the air per contest. Baltimore has been stingy against the run this season, however, as the team is tops in the league at just 73 yards per game.

Humphrey and the Ravens secondary will face a significant challenge on Sunday in another divisional clash as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town. The Steelers have won four straight games, and have looked dynamic on offense since Russell Wilson was named the team’s starter in Week 7.

Jackson has not played well against the Steelers in his career but he’ll look to turn things around in Week 11. The Ravens will be without safety Eddie Jackson on Sunday. But the secondary received some positive news as All-Pro Kyle Hamilton will play against the Steelers as the teams compete for first place in the AFC North.