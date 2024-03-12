Ke Huy Quan has shared a bevy of selfies from the 2024 Oscars. Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, and more took photos with the Everything Everywhere All at Once star. There was even an Indiana Jones reunion.
In the first of two posts, Quan shared his gratitude to the Academy for bringing him back. At this year's ceremony, for the acting categories, past winners were brought out to introduce each of the nominees.
The first post begins with a photo of Quan and Gosling, prompting the former to begin his post saying, “The KENERGY is REAL!”
Ryan Gosling was at the 2024 Oscars ceremony to represent Barbie. The film was nominated for eight awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Gosling. He also performed his power ballad from the film, “I'm Just Ken.” Ariana Grande presented two awards — Best Original Song and Best Original Score — with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Several photos with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Grande, Mark Ruffalo, Carey Mulligan, Chris Hemsworth, and Anya Taylor-Joy followed in the first post.
A second set of photos were posted by Quan. He joked that he knows “you're not here for my captions.” The post began with a selfie with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Ben Kingsley, Colman Domingo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Gosling's Barbie director, Greta Gerwig. Quan even reunited with his Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Michelle Yeoh for a picture.
Additionally, Quan reunited with his director for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Steven Spielberg.
Ke Huy Quan's career
Ke Huy Quan made his acting debut in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. From there, he would star in the likes of The Goonies, It Takes a Thief, and Together We Stand.
After 2002, it appeared Quan had stopped acting. In 2022, he starred in the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once, which landed him a Best Supporting Actor win at the Oscars. That put him back on the map, and Quan has landed roles in Kung Fu Panda 4 and American Born Chinese since.