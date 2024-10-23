Not much has gone right for the New Orleans Saints this season. The team has lost five straight games to fall to 2-5 as injuries pile up. But there was some positive news for New Orleans as the Saints signed star running back Alvin Kamara to a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension Tuesday.

Longtime Saints defensive star Cameron Jordan showed support for his teammate’s big payday. “Yessssirrr!!! AK all the way,” Jordan posted on X in response to news of Kamara’s contract extension.

Jordan has spent his entire 14-year career in New Orleans after the Saints selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of California. The eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end has been a team leader throughout his tenure with the Saints, recording double digit sacks in six different seasons.

Like Jordan, Kamara has spent his whole career in New Orleans. The five-time Pro Bowl RB was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. He’s been one of the few bright spots for the Saints this season, playing in all seven games and carrying the ball 111 times for 438 yards and six touchdowns. Kamara has also added 34 receptions for 252 yards and another score.

Despite his efforts, the Saints are in a tailspin. The team’s Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos has the team mired in third place in the NFC South. Even Kamara acknowledged the sad state of affairs surrounding the Saints.

After a hot start that saw New Orleans come close to making history with a 2-0 start, the team has spiraled. Injuries have played a major role. The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr in Week 5 and turned to rookie QB Spencer Rattler. Chris Olave is dealing with a concussion and breakout receiver Rashid Shaheed was lost for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Most recently, the team lost cornerback Paulson Adebo to a serious-looking right leg injury.

Fortunately, Carr is recovering well from his oblique ailment and the latest injury update has the veteran passer returning for Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. However, a loss in Week 8 would drop the team to 2-6 on the season, making it less realistic that the team can turn things around and make a playoff run.

At least the team has locked up Kamara for the future. The running back shot down trade rumors before the team committed to him with the recent extension.

The Saints travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in Week 8. LA dropped to 3-3 on the year after Week 7’s Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals.