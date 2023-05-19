The national narrative around the new-look Houston Texans has changed in recent weeks. Despite still being in a rebuild, the Texans have aggressively assembled a promising, up-and-coming roster and have their sights set on making a big leap as they face one of the NFL’s easiest schedules. After breaking down the Texans’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at three trade targets the team pursue make to round out the roster and potentially put them in playoff contention under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

3. LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Texans signed veteran linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton in free agency, but they’re on one-year bargain contracts worth a combined $5 million. They played fewer combined snaps (927) last year in Las Vegas and Carolina than run-away-from-contact linebacker Christian Kirksey (1,139), who the Texans can’t afford to start again this season.

With DeMeco Ryans’ success of developing mid-to-late-round linebackers, Henry To’oTo’o is one to watch as he learns the ropes and reunites with college teammate Christian Harris, who impressed as a rookie.

But Houston needs a difference-maker to address the clear weakness of its revamped defense. Enter Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who requested a trade from the rebuilding Buccaneers last month. Tampa Bay picked up his fifth-year option that will pay him $11.706 million this season. Seeking a contract in the same range as Roquan Smith ($20M/year) and Tremaine Edmunds ($18M/year), White was a key piece to the Super Bowl-winning Bucs team.

While he’s not the best all-around linebacker, White stands out for his pass-rush prowess. As noted by PFF, his 88 quarterback pressures over the past three seasons are 30 more than the next-highest player.

It remains to be seen whether the Texans will decide to wait until next year’s draft to try to develop a long-term answer at the position or if they’ll fast-track the process and trade for a proven foundational piece to build around at linebacker, like Baltimore did before last year’s trade deadline.

2. DE Chase Young, Washington Commanders

Houston has overhauled its defensive line this offseason. In addition to signing free agent defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Hassan Ridgeway, the Texans used a fourth-round pick on Dylan Horton and the No. 3 overall pick on Will Anderson Jr., who is the favorite to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year..

The Texans could opt to bookend Anderson with the 2020 DROY in Chase Young. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his Pro Bowl rookie campaign. But Young, 24, was limited to just three games last year as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in the middle of the 2021 season.

Washington declined to pick up Young’s fifth-year option, opting to let him play out the final year of his rookie contract. After handing out massive contracts to star defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, with Montez Sweat eyeing one as well as he plays on his fifth-year option, the Commanders may prefer to get something while they still can for Young.

Chase Young is still an exceptional defender when healthy. His upside more than warrants the injury risk and investment of a mid-round 2024 draft pick for a team that’s looking to take a big step forward this year. Flushed with draft capital and cap space next year, the Texans fit the bill as a team that should feel comfortable rolling the dice on a blue-chip talent like Young to fortify the defense.

1. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins had been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Titans in an unsuccessful draft day trade. But the soon-to-be 31-year-old wideout shut down trade talks right after the NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, it’s a long offseason, and things can change quickly during negotiations. With the Cardinals in a rebuild and looking toward the future, it makes sense to get something in return for an older player who’s not in their long-term plans.

Despite dealing with musical chairs at quarterback due to injuries and missing six games due to a suspension for PEDs last season, DeAndre Hopkins still hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Before being shipped off from Houston to Arizona in a horrific trade by Bill O’Brien three years ago, Hopkins hauled in 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 TDs with the Texans and received All-Pro honors three times. There shouldn’t be any bad blood between the two sides that would prevent a reunion, as O’Brien and Jack Easterby are long gone, and Hopkins still regularly visits Houston and owns plenty of property in the city.

Despite his age and recent injury history, it would be well worth the trade compensation for Houston to bring Hopkins back into the fold, as Nico Collins, Robert Woods, and John Metchie III are atop the Texans’ depth chart at wide receiver.

There’s also plenty of hype around third-round rookie Tank Dell, who C.J. Stroud actually recruited to stay in Houston. While Dell stands out due to his smooth route running and exceptional vertical quickness and body control, he’s likely to open the season as the No. 4 receiver — at best — as he makes the transition to the NFL.

One of the leading contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud has a real shot to deliver on some of the Texans’ intriguing season specials, even without bringing in a proven playmaker like Hopkins. But the return of D-Hop could be massive for Stroud, as he looks to get his career started on the right foot and faces some tough defenses at the start of the season.

But ultimately the biggest obstacle to a potential DeAndre Hopkins trade is that teams aren’t willing to pay his full 2023 salary of $19.45 million, which Hopkins also isn’t willing to reduce, per SI’s Albert Breer. D-Hop is also under contract with a cap hit of $26.2 million in 2024.