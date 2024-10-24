College football Week 9 presents a whole new outlook for several teams. With the landscape of the sport completely different this season—where not just four, but 12 teams are vying for a chance at the College Football Playoff—many programs are still alive in the race. For others, simply earning enough wins for bowl eligibility is now the primary goal. That's where we stand heading into this week's list of teams in must-win mode.

For the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, Week 9 is about proving they’re still a team worthy of playoff consideration after the loss to SEC perennial power house Georgia. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans, now unranked with a losing record, need to find their next win, which is critical—not just for pride but for bowl eligibility.

And then there's Alabama, coming off a decimating loss to longtime rival Tennessee last week. It’s hard to predict what’s next for the Crimson Tide, but they desperately need a win, if only to quiet the growing doubts about new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

These are just a few of the teams in must-win situations in Week 9. We've identified a total of seven programs that will be hoping to find the win column this weekend.

No. 5 Texas Longhorns (6-1)

Texas football was humbled last weekend, right in their own home stadium, by the Georgia Bulldogs. The Longhorns were touted as the clear No. 1 team in the country, but they learned the hard way that winning in the SEC is never easy. What makes their next matchup particularly interesting is that it's against the newly ranked No. 25 Vanderbilt, the surprise team of the 2024 season so far. We all saw what the Commodores did to Alabama a few weeks ago—could they pull off another upset against Texas in Week 9?

Texas can't afford to let one loss spiral into another, especially against a Vanderbilt team that, while impressive, is far less talented than the Longhorns. This game will be crucial for Texas to show they can bounce back and stay in the playoff conversation.

USC Trojans (3-4)

When USC football entered the season, they weren’t seen as sure-fire playoff contenders, but many believed they could sneak in as a dark horse. That hope is now all but gone after the Trojans lost three straight and four out of their last five games. What makes it worse is that all four losses have been by one score or less, including last week's loss to Maryland.

Needless to say, it's been a tough debut season for USC in the Big Ten. At this point, Lincoln Riley just needs to find a win by any means necessary. While his job might not be on the line yet, if the losses continue to pile up, the program may need to have more serious conversations. With five games left, the Trojans need three wins to secure bowl eligibility, making Saturday’s game against Rutgers (and every game after) feel like a must-win.

No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2)

Despite a massive coaching change and a transition unlike anything Alabama football has seen in recent memory, few could have predicted the steep decline the Crimson Tide have experienced over the past month. After shocking everyone with a dominant win over Georgia, Alabama has since faltered, losing to Vanderbilt, narrowly escaping South Carolina, and hitting a new low in a lackluster performance against Tennessee last weekend.

The Crimson Tide seem to be regressing with each passing week. With No. 21 Missouri set to visit Tuscaloosa this weekend, Alabama needs to get back on track before the season spirals further out of control. Unsurprisingly, DeBoer's job security is already being questioned by some Alabama fans, despite it being just seven games into his tenure. However, it's important to note that the team is still not out of playoff contention—yet.

Washington Huskies (4-3)

The Washington Huskies haven't quite lived up to their national championship appearance from last season, but they've navigated their first year in the Big Ten a bit better than their former Pac-12 rival, USC. Under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch, the Huskies currently sit at 4-3.

This weekend, they face a massive challenge in an undefeated Indiana team, even with the Hoosiers' starting quarterback sidelined. For Washington, this game is critical as they still need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility. After Indiana, the Huskies face a daunting final stretch against USC, Penn State, UCLA, and Oregon, making this weekend’s game even more important.

Oklahoma Sooners (4-3)

It's fair to assume the Oklahoma Sooners might be having some second thoughts about their move from the Big 12 to the SEC this season. Brent Venables' team has had a rough start in their new conference, especially on offense, managing just 12 points in their last two games. In Week 9, the Sooners will turn back to Jackson Arnold at quarterback.

The challenge ahead won't be easy as they face No. 18 Ole Miss on the road. The Rebels, coming off a bye week, have lost two of their last three games. This matchup marks the Sooners' third ranked opponent of the season, with the possibility of three more remaining on their schedule. Wins are looking hard to come by for Oklahoma. Will they make a bowl this season?

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4)

Coming into the season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are now struggling to find their footing. They’ve lost four straight games and have yet to win a single conference matchup. It’s been a massively disappointing season for Mike Gundy’s squad, especially with the departure of former Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma, which seemingly cleared the path for other teams like the Cowboys to step up.

The Cowboys now face the very real possibility of missing a bowl game. Sitting at 3-4, Oklahoma State heads to Baylor this weekend, with the rest of their schedule featuring teams with winning records (minus the Bears), all of which are Big 12 opponents. Three wins are needed for bowl eligibility, but that feels like a steep climb at this point. For Gundy's team, every week is a must-win from here on out.

Michigan Wolverines (4-3)

The Michigan Wolverines, reigning national champions, are now facing the very real possibility of missing a bowl game this season. Oddly enough, the last team to win a national title and miss a bowl game the following year was their Week 9 opponent, Michigan State. The Spartans went 11-0 in 1966, claiming a share of the title, only to finish 3-7 the next season.

Each passing week seems dimmer for Michigan football in 2024, particularly as they continue to struggle offensively, especially at the quarterback position. The Wolverines need two more wins to become bowl-eligible, but their remaining schedule is daunting. After facing in-state rivals Michigan State this weekend, Michigan will take on No. 1 Oregon, No. 13 Indiana, Northwestern, and No. 4 Ohio State. It could be a rough ending for first-year head coach Sherrone Moore if they don’t turn things around quickly.