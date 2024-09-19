The Texas football program has begun the 2024 season with three wins. Two of those came against smaller schools with the other one coming against Michigan in a huge top-25 clash in Ann Arbor.

In Week 4, Texas faces Louisiana Monroe in another mismatch in what will now be Arch Manning's first official career start in college. As per usual, top programs pay money to play smaller schools, and this year Texas has shelled out a ton of cash, per Joe Pompliano.

‘Texas' game against Louisiana-Monroe this weekend will be the school's third “money game” this season.

• Paid Colorado State $1.8 million

• Paid UT San Antonio $1.6 million

• Paid Louisiana-Monroe $1.5 million

That's nearly $5 million in fees paid to 3 of their 4 opponents this year.'

That is a lot of money paid from Texas, but they have won two of those so far and are heavy favorites against LA Monroe.

In Week 1, the Longhorns destroyed Colorado State 52-0 in Austin before traveling to Michigan. In Week 3, they made easy work of in-state rival UTSA as Manning replaced Quinn Ewers and stole the show.

For some comparison, Georgia paid Tennessee Tech just $550,000 to play them in Week 2. Alabama shelled out $1.9 million to face Western Kentucky in Week 1 of this season, so Georgia's paycheck to Tennessee Tech was smaller than most. On the other hand, both Alabama and Georgia won easily against those schools, and Texas has done the same against the others up until this point of the season.

The Longhorns are heavy favorites for the LA Monroe game, with the line being -44.5 in favor of Texas as of Thursday morning, and things could change following the Manning news.

After Week 4, the schedule goes into SEC play for Texas. They face Mississippi State in Week 5 before a Week 6 bye and then a brutal run against Oklahoma and Georgia.