Things once again did not go the Tennessee Titans' way on Sunday, as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-27 at home. Starting quarterback Will Levis had a rough day in particular, throwing three interceptions, including a pick-six on his last play of the day. He also lost a fumble. So, it's not surprising that his head coach, Brian Callahan, wouldn't commit to the second-year quarterback as the starter for next week's divisional matchup in Indianapolis against the Colts.

“We just needed some momentum,” Callahan said to reporters after the game, including Ben Suss of the Tennessean. “We needed something to spark us a bit. We had three turnovers in a really tight amount of time. That gave them some points… I just felt like we needed something. Not everything’s on the quarterback, but he’s the one that’s going to take the most heat when those decisions happen.”

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph didn't have the best day but was better than Levis. He threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns in relief of the former Kentucky Wildcat, in addition to an interception of his own. As the Titans look to finish Callahan's first season strong, the question needs to be asked: will they have a better chance at winning with Rudolph at the helm? It's possible, and now it's something that needs to be considered.

Can Will Levis rebound and take back Titans' starting QB job?

To close the season, the Titans play the Colts on the road, plus two more divisional opponents. They travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars in Week 17 and host the Houston Texans to close the season. At the moment, the Titans own the sixth overall pick, which could be used to upgrade the roster even more. However, they might be out of position to take a potential franchise signal caller in next year's draft.

If that is the case, then Callahan and GM Ran Carthon will have to get creative to try and improve the position. Levis has been rocky in his inaugural campaign with the new head coach. Rudolph is a free agent after the season. 2022 third round pick Malik Willis was traded to the Green Bay Packers before the season.

Three games against division rivals to close the season is a tough blow for any team, especially one as shorthanded as the Titans are at the moment. If they continue to lose, then a rise up the draft order could happen. However, Callahan's players are still fighting, despite their current position in the standings. For a team likely already looking forward to 2025 and beyond, seeing what players want to stay and are willing to stand out will be a major key to possible success for Tennessee.