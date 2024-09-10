Prior to the Miami Dolphins’ season opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, all-world wide receiver Tyreek Hill was aggressively detained by Miami-Dade police officers. After a tense interaction, the police opened Hill’s car door and forcibly removed him from the vehicle. Hill was then placed face-down on the asphalt and handcuffed as numerous officers stood around him, scolding the receiver for what they deemed a poor attitude.

Now, a day after the unfortunate incident, Hill issued a simple request. “Let’s make a change,” the nine-year veteran posted on X.

Hill has the support of his teammates and coach following the incident, including star defensive end Calais Campbell who revealed that he himself was detained by police when he attempted to deescalate the situation with Hill.

Miami-Dade police released a statement defending their handling of the situation, essentially saying that Hill was detained and handcuffed for officer safety. However, Hill’s attorney pointed out that officers were aggressive with the Dolphins receiver, threatening to break his car window.

Body-cam footage of the incident was released and appears to back up Hill’s account of the situation. For his part, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel fully supported Hill and Campbell. “It’s been hard to not find myself more upset the more I think about it… The thing that f**** me up, being quite frank, is I don’t know exactly what that feels like. Super proud of our guys understanding the civic responsibility of a platform,” McDaniel said after the Dolphins 20-17 win over the Jaguars in the season opener.

Tyreek Hill took the field after being detained by Miami-Dade police

Following the incident, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels announced that one of the officers involved would be placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation was conducted.

The Dolphins’ star did not allow his scandalous treatment at the hands of police mar his day. The eight-time Pro-Bowler was sensational on Sunday, grabbing seven receptions and racking up 130 yards and a score. And he highlighted his unfortunate run-in with officers during a touchdown celebration.

Hill snared a deep crosser from Tua Tagovailoa before turning upfield and outrunning the Jaguars defenders on his way to an electric 80-yard score. After reaching the end zone, Hill clasped his hands behind his back in imaginary handcuffs to call attention to his unjust treatment at the hands of police just hours earlier.

After all their posturing and mistreatment, the police were quick to point out that Hill was not in fact arrested during the incident but rather detained for officer safety. Ultimately he was issued two citations. One ticket was written for careless driving and the other for a seatbelt violation. He was then released and made it to Hard Rock Stadium in time for the 2024 season opener.